CSX Railroad has scheduled closing the crossing listed below for repair. This will necessitate rerouting traffic. Signage will be in place marking detour routes. All crossings are generally closed anywhere from two to five days. This can change, with or without notice, due to unforeseen circumstances. Inclement weather could cause track maintenance delays or rescheduling.
Fayetteville, Fayette Station Road, closing on/around Sept. 12.
Mount Carbon, Indian Village Road (between Deepwater Mountain Road and Adena Drive), closing on/around Sept. 10.
Montgomery, Monroe Street (between Third Avenue and Fayette Pike West), closing on/around Sept. 9.
Jackson Street (between Third Avenue and Fayette Pike West), closing on/around Sept. 9.