The newest music venue in White Sulphur Springs, Cross Creek on Main, will present The Company Stores with Steel Pterodactyl at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Company Stores is a modern rock band from Charleston. According to a media release announcing Saturday’s concert, the band has performed all over the U.S. and Canada, blending elements of rock, folk and soul.
Formed in 1992, Steel Pterodactyl has performed at venues and festivals across the two Virginias and Maryland.
Tickets to this event may be purchased in advance at bit.ly/CompanyPterodactyl or at the door.
Cross Creek on Main is at 697 Main St., East, in the former Bowling Hardware building.
Tina Alvey