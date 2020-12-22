The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports by an attorney and an artist that they were drugged by a male guest at a Fayetteville party in September.
Attorney and federal law clerk Claire Jarrell, 27, and Fayetteville artist Sarah Goodyear, 32, both reported that they were drugged by a man during a party at a private residence on Sept. 24. The man is identified as a longtime resident of Fayetteville.
Jarrell said the man tried to kiss her and that he grabbed her arm to try to detain her when she first felt the effects of the alleged drug.
The reported incidents are under investigation by county sheriff's department Cpl. Nick Hall, Fayette Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti said Sunday.
Hall is asking others with information or similar experiences with the man to contact him.
"We're trying to get a list of these victims together, of people to come to speak with and sit down and take recorded statements and see all they have to tell us," he said. "If they would like to come to speak with law enforcement, they need to do so."
Jarrell and Goodyear each told their stories to assist with the investigation and to warn others.
"All I really care about in all of this is just, I hope he is not able to do this again," said Jarrell on Monday. "Whether people are just on guard, or, hopefully, this prosecution goes somewhere and he is not able to do this again."
In April, Goodyear's husband, Dimitri Papazolgou, and Jarrell's fiancee, Micah Klinger, were hired as part of the crew that built the new Wolf Creek Trail near Fayetteville.
By September, the project was completed. To celebrate, the head of the four-person crew threw a small party at his home, the women reported. During the party, they believe a male guest who was serving margaritas illegally drugged them. Jarrell alleged that the same man tried to detain her when she started to feel ill.
Goodyear lived near the host's house, and she walked to the party with Papazoglou, while Jarrell attended with Klinger. Goodyear said about 11 guests were at the party, both indoors and gathered around a "fire ring" outdoors.
Jarrell said that one of the men made a pitcher of margaritas for himself and the guests. Jarrell, Goodyear and Papazolgou all reported that the male guest appeared to be very intoxicated. In conversations about unrelated topics, both women and Papazolgou reported, he suddenly and inappropriately began to talk about vaginas to both Jarrell and Goodyear, using slang.
He became angry when Goodyear declined to share his drink, despite the Covid pandemic.
"I was chatting with him, at one point," she recalled. "He's not someone I really know, and just kind of out of nowhere, he said, 'Here finish this,' and he went to like pour his drink in my cup.
"I said, 'No, I don't want your germs,' and then he basically got all pissed and kind of applied social pressure to take the drink."
So that the chef would "stop making a scene," Goodyear said, she permitted him to pour his drink into her cup.
Counting the male guest's drink, she had had 2.5 margaritas from the pitcher that the party was sharing, she said. She was nowhere close to drunk.
"I was pretty much sober," she said. "I went into the kitchen.
"I was chatting with (a friend). All of the sudden, I was completely inebriated.
"I was like, 'What the heck is going? I can barely stand up right now.'"
Feeling sick and embarrassed at the thought of vomiting in the house, Goodyear said she went outside and into the woods. There, she "hit the ground," she said.
"I was having a really hard time standing," she recalled. "I hit the ground and puked for a long time."
Each time she tried to stand, she felt "more or less paralyzed, with this complete lack of coordination."
"I couldn't stand up. I couldn't move," she said. "Much of the time, I was lying there."
Goodyear doesn't remember most of her time in the woods. She recalls that she was alone. Other guests saw the male guest, inebriated, at the party, while Goodyear was in the woods, she reported.
She thought she had been gone from the party for 20 minutes. According to her husband, she was in the woods for an estimated four hours.
Papazoglou said he had last seen Goodyear at the party when she walked into the house. Other guests left the party at some point in the evening, he said, and he was outside when the male guest, the host and other guests walked outside. When he asked where his wife was, he reported, the guests told him she had gone home.
Goodyear reported that she was, eventually, able to stand in the woods. Bracing herself against the trees for support, she stumbled back to the house.
Goodyear saw her husband by the fire. Later, Papazoglou would report that she had "stumbled" out of the woods.
"My husband was very surprised to see me because everyone told him I had gone home," said Goodyear. "I told him, 'I don't know why, but I'm really f***ed up.
"We've got to go.'
"So we walked home, which I don't remember."
•••
Jarrell reported that she had been sitting outside, conversing with the male guest in Spanish, after Goodyear walked into the house. She said she had had two margaritas during the evening. She was not slurring her words, and she was able to speak about complex federal policies in a second language.
"Three or four times, (the man) asked me to go into the woods," Jarrell said. "He said, 'Hey, do you want to walk over to the woods and look at the stars with me?'
"I was like, 'No.'"
At another point, she reported, he asked her to walk to a field to look at the moon. She declined.
"At that time, I wasn't thinking this guy was trying to separate me from the group," she said. "I was thinking, 'Why would I want to do that?'"
Jarrell said the chef made an inappropriate comment about her vagina, out of nowhere.
"I was like, 'This is, literally, the first time I have met you, and I've heard you say that word five times.
"'That's weird.'"
Suddenly, Jarrell said, she began to slur her speech.
"I started to panic," she said. "I was like, I don't feel right, at all.
"I got up to try to go inside to find (my fiancee).
"As I was trying to walk inside, (the male guest) grabbed my arm.
"He kept trying to kiss me.
"I said, 'No. I'm going to go inside.'
"I had to yank my arm to get away from him and walk inside the house."
Jarrell remembers walking inside the door and seeing Klinger.
Besides a few hazy memories, she cannot recall the rest of the night, but Klinger later told her what he had observed.
"Apparently what happened, when I got inside, I was acting really, really intoxicated and pretty euphoric," she said. "I went inside and spilled a drink all over the floor and was being very, very loud and just acting really drunk, apparently.
"Micah was like, 'We obviously need to go home.'"
Jarrell reported that Klinger carried her to the car.
"I could not walk by myself," she reported. "I got in the car and was just completely out of it, unconscious, like slipping forward in the car."
The only memory she has of being inside the car is that she opened her eyes and felt as if she were inside a tunnel.
"It was a pinhole, basically, what I could see through," she said.
She reported that Klinger drove with one hand so that he could hold up her head with the other. He reported she became very amorous towards him, although she did not seem to know what she was doing.
At home, she said, she became violently ill.
"I threw up violently, more than I have ever thrown up in my life, for like three or four hours," she reported. "I couldn't stand up and was just vomiting and shaking.
"I was really, really cold."
Concerned about Jarrell's symptoms, Klinger called Papazoglou.
When the men heard that both women had become extremely ill and semi-conscious, they became suspicious.
"The next day, we kind of connected our two stories," said Jarrell.
Both women believe they were administered a drug illegally at the party by the male guest.
Certain so-called "date rape drugs" leave the body within three days, as in the case of Rophynol.
GHB, also known as "ecstasy" may be undetected in a urine test after only 12 hours, according to www.americanaddictioncenters.org data.
Hall urged anyone with similar stories to contact him at Fayette Sheriff's Department at 304-640-3431.