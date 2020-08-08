Woman says jail conditions "deplorable"

A Nicholas County woman who spent 27 days at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) has reported that severe overcrowding at the jail has led to “hoarding” of humans into small cells together.
Erica Kitzmiller, 45, of Summersville, said that when she served a pretrial sentence at the jail from July 2 until July 29, conditions were “deplorable” and placed prisoners at risk of infection for Covid-19 and other illnesses.
She said that a large number of prisoners were forced to place foam pads on the floor to sleep and that prisoners’ requests for cleaning supplies often go unheeded by jail officials.
Kitzmiller suggested that prisoners are not always given medications or timely, adequate medical care by staff of Prime Care Medical, the Pennsylvania-based private health care company that the state contracts to care for West Virginia inmates.
SRJ reported its first confirmed case of Covid-19 on July 31. By Friday, seven employees assigned to the jail, including contract workers, had tested positive, along with two more inmates, according to a press release from the West Virginia Department of Corrections.
There was only one active case among inmates as of Friday, after two other inmates who had tested positive were released on furloughs.
Employees were quarantined at home on Friday and must test negative before they are medically cleared to return to the jail. There were 27 tests pending at SRJ on Friday – 11 for inmates and 16 for staff, WVDOC reported.
By early June, a total of 119 inmates at the Huttonsville Correctional Center and Jail in Randolph County had tested positive for Covid-19.
In response, Gov. Jim Justice ordered all inmates and employees at every corrections facility across West Virginia to be tested as a precautionary measure in efforts to curtail the spread of the virus.
At that time, the number of inmates, employees and contractors within the state’s correctional facilities was just shy of 14,000.
The Department of Health and Human Services’ online Covid-19 database does not report on confirmed cases at state prisons.
WVDOC reported that all inmates are issued cloth face coverings, made by fellow inmates, while “each facility has a quantity of other personal protection equipment, including respirator masks, for staff.”
Southern Regional Jail was included in the testing directed by Gov. Justice in June. Nearly 630 inmates and more than 130 staff were tested at that time. All tested negative.
The jail continues to test symptomatic individuals as well as those identified as a close contact through contact tracing, as a prerequisite for some offsite medical appointments, and at the recommendation of the Bureau for Public Health and the facility’s medical provider.
SRJ tests inmates before they are released on parole or upon completing their sentences.
Overcrowding
A large part of the jail’s overcrowding problem is because of the number of pre-trial defendants, like Kitzmiller, whom area magistrates and circuit judges are sentencing to SRJ on bail or other terms of release, West Virginia Homeland Security spokesperson Lawrence Messina reported on Wednesday.
The jail, which has bunk beds for 468 people, was housing 727 inmates on Friday. Of those inmates, around 57 percent – 420 prisoners – were pre-trial defendants who had not yet been sentenced for their alleged crimes.
“That’s the highest percentage of pre-trial defendants among the 10 regional jails,” noted Messina. “As a result, the SRJ population is now higher than it was on March 12, when (Gov. Jim Justice) declared a state of emergency in response to Covid-19.”
The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals had called on magistrates and circuit judges in late March to consider personal recognizance or reduced bond for “any pre-trial individuals who do not constitute a public safety risk.”
Kitzmiller reported that the overcrowding is putting inmates’ health at risk and has led to inadequate care for inmates.
She said that four or five prisoners are “hoarded” into a small cell.
“This is no way for anyone to live,” she said. “You know how people cram so many puppies into a tiny, little cage?
“But (SRJ is) hoarding adults into a tiny little room.
“People blow up over these hoarding cases with animals, but it doesn’t faze them the least bit when it comes to humans living that way.”
Kitzmiller, a mother of two and a former certified nursing assistant (CNA), was working in the kitchen at Mount Olive Correctional Center when she brought contraband into the jail for a prisoner, her attorney Robert Dunlap reported.
She said she turned herself in to West Virginia State Police and was charged with aiding a person in confinement, a felony. She pleaded guilty in Fayette County on July 29.
She served the 27 days at SRJ, starting on July 2, because she missed her arraignment hearing, and a Fayette County judge revoked her bond, she said.
Due to Covid-19, Kitzmiller said, she spent her first two weeks at SRJ on quarantine in a holding cell that she estimated is 6 feet by 10 feet. She shared the space with three other women, including one who was pregnant.
Kitzmiller said that there is minimal room for prisoners to stand or move in the holding cell or their assigned cells. They sleep on the floor. In her cell, she said, two adults slept in a vertical position and two slept horizontally.
Sleeping conditions at the jail could cause orthopedic medical issues for prisoners, according to Kitzmiller’s report.
She said each prisoner is issued a foam sleeping pad that Kitzmiller estimated is about two inches thick. Some of the prisoners are issued sheets. Others are not, she said.
Guards also give a thin “hospital blanket” to each prisoner, she said.
The sleep pad does not offer comfort or support for most prisoners on the concrete, as they lie toe to head in the cramped space, according to Kitzmiller. Sleeping is painful and causes back issues for some prisoners.
“You’re basically sleeping on cement,” she said. “And I didn’t sleep because I hurt so much.”
Some people have been sleeping on the pad for months.
Living conditions
Kitzmiller said prisoners were rarely given supplies to sanitize and that mops and brooms traveled from cell to cell and had a moldy odor.
The arrangement places inmates at higher risk of coming into contact with Covid-19 on the floor.
(Messina said that every inmate receives “a standard issue mattress.” Dimensions of the mattress were not immediately available on Thursday afternoon.)
Cells have one toilet, said Kitzmiller.
“Your body, there’s no way to get enough space around the toilet to use the bathroom,” she added. “There was no dignity.
“None.”
One time, Kitzmiller reported, the toilet overflowed and made the corner of a prisoner’s sleeping pad wet. Guards would not provide the prisoner with another sleeping pad, forcing her to use the soiled one or to sleep directly on the floor.
Kitzmiller said the prisoner chose to use the soiled pad. Because of the cramped conditions, cell mates were exposed, too.
“This is a way to make people more bitter and to hate the jail system,” she said. “Yes, I did make a huge mistake.
“But I cannot fathom treating someone the way that we were treated.”
Kitzmiller said a large number of the prisoners she encountered while at SRJ said they were serving sentences for drug-related crimes.
She reported that, on one occasion, the jail was so overcrowded that women were herded into a common area, or “day room,” to sleep on a floor. Guards shut the doors, she said, preventing air flow from the HVAC.
Kitzmiller, who completed training as a CNA, reported women were crowded together in the space, despite concerns about transmission of Covid-19.
“There was no airflow. None,” she emphasized. “You would just lay there and sweat.”
She added that guards took her clothing when she was admitted and provided her with state-issued clothes that were sizes too small for her. She reported that personal hygiene items, including toothpaste and toothbrushes, were not given regularly to inmates.
Kitzmiller charged that medical staff at the facility is inattentive and dismissive of inmates’ health needs. She said she witnessed one prisoner make four requests for a pregnancy test before she was issued one, and the same pregnant prisoner’s severe allergies to a substance in the cell went untreated for more than a week, despite her eye swelling shut.
Then, she was given one regimen of treatment. The allergic reaction continued, said Kitzmiller.
She said she witnessed nurses giving out alcohol and Band-Aids to treat serious boils on two patients.
Kitzmiller, a diabetic who takes medication for high blood pressure, said that medical staff did not provide her with her prescriptions until she was in the jail for nearly a week, causing her to have uncomfortable symptoms and placing her at risk of a medical emergency.
Medical care costs
The price of the state contract with Prime Care Medical was not available by Friday.
Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver reported Friday that the county paid “anywhere from $160,000 to $175,000 a month” to SRJ to care for inmates arrested in Raleigh during fiscal year 2019-2020.
“We had been paying $200,000 a month (last fiscal year),” he added. “I think, for July, it was $166,000 – so that’s still a lot of money.”
Tolliver and presidents of other county commissions in the state banded together in 2019 to ask legislators for laws that would help reduce the jail bill burden. Some counties have been unable to pay their regional jail bills.
Messina told The Bluefield Daily Telegraph in February that the daily charge for housing an inmate has been $48.25 since 2013, although the actual daily cost of housing an inmate was $53.75 in July 2020, according to the State Budget Office.
The actual cost has since increased further, given the $2,000 pay raises for all corrections employees that took effect on July 1, 2019, Messina said.
Rehabilitation services
Kitzmiller joined about a dozen other inmates and their family members in reporting to The Register-Herald over the last 18 months that the conditions at SRJ do not facilitate rehabilitation of those who serve sentences there.
The 27 days she spent at SRJ have resulted in Kitzmiller suffering panic attacks since her release, she said. She said she now has trouble eating and sleeping at home, due to institutional practices and conditions at the jail. She developed back pain from sleeping against concrete with only a thin pad, she said.
She has concerns about the prisoners who are still at SRJ, especially those who have lived in the conditions for more than a year.
“No human being should have to live like that,” said Kitzmiller. “It’s deplorable.
“I wouldn’t wish that experience on my worst enemy,” she added.
Dunlap, her attorney, said multiple clients have made similar reports, prompting him to write a letter earlier this month to SRJ officials about prisoners’ welfare.
“It doesn’t feel as if they recognize responsibility for folks that are in their care,” said Dunlap. “Ultimately, if we’re going to put someone in jail, it’s for two aims. It’s to rehabilitate and to protect the public.
“If you treat people like animals, you can’t be surprised when they behave like animals when they’re released,” he said.