Woman pleads guilty to faking fall from overlook

A Raleigh County woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to faking her fall and disappearance from the Grandview Overlook in the New River Gorge in June.
Julie M. Wheeler, 44, was hiding in a closet of her Beaver home while rescue crews were rappelling the cliffside to find her, West Virginia State Police reported in June.
She entered a guilty plea to the federal felony offense of conspiracy to obstruct justice, U.S. District Court Attorney Mike Stuart reported. Wheeler faces up to five years of incarceration, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release when she is sentenced on January 6.
“Egregious," Stuart said in a press release. "Wheeler risked the lives of first responders and wasted the critical resources of law enforcement and taxpayers in an attempt to evade her sentence in a federal fraud case only to be found safely hiding in a closet at her home.
“The only thing she gained was a subsequent federal conviction, up to an additional 5 years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000.”
In a case that garnered national attention, Wheeler admitted to conspiring with her husband, Rodney Wheeler, to fake her own death at the New River Gorge. To fake her death, Julie's husband and another family member placed a 911 call on May 31, claiming Julie had fallen from the Grandview Overlook — a steep cliff with a series of ledges leading down to the New River.
This 911 call prompted a search and rescue operation with hundreds of people looking for Wheeler at the base of the overlook and the surrounding area.
Stuart reported that Julie's family, including Rodney, gave false statements to state and federal investigators as part of the conspiracy, to continue the ruse that Julie had fallen and was missing.
After two days of searching, State Police served a search warrant at her residence and found her hiding in a closet.
Stuart reported that in statements to state and federal investigators, Julie admitted she faked her disappearance to avoid her pending federal sentencing in a case of health care fraud.
Federal prosecutors allege that Julie was awaiting sentencing for conviction in the case after pleading guilty to obtaining nearly $300,000 from the Veteran's Administration Spina Bifida Fund.
Julie pleaded guilty to falsifying the number of hours and level of care she had provided to her late sister, Kelly Wriston, a 2000 Oak Hill High School graduate who died in October 2018.
She was facing 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She had been investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Veterans Affairs - Office of Inspector General (VA-OIG), the Office of Veterans Affairs (VA), and the United States Department of Health and Human Services - Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG).
As part of her punishment, Stuart said, Julie would be ordered to pay restitution ranging from $302,131 to $469,983.
Her sentencing date had originally been set for May 20. On May 31, however, Rodney Wheeler told police that he, Julie and the couple's son were reportedly at Grandview State Park.
Julie was sentenced on the original federal charges on June 30, 2020, to 42 months in prison and three years of supervised release for health care fraud. She was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $289,055.07 for the overbilling scheme.
Rodney Wheeler’s case is set for trial on November 17.
The Wheelers are both presently charged with numerous felony and misdemeanor offenses in Raleigh County Circuit and Magistrate Courts relating to the false reporting of an emergency.