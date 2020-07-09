A Whitesville man was sentenced to federal prison for his second child pornography offense and possessing a firearm despite being a convicted felon, United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced.
Daniel Runion was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison for possession of child pornography and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The court also ordered Runion to pay $10,000 to an identified child victim in the child pornography case. Runion also was placed on 20 years of supervised release because he committed these new offenses while on supervised release stemming from a 2012 conviction of receipt of child pornography.
Runion previously admitted that he possessed child pornography on his smartphone while in Marmet. Runion also admitted that he sent a video of child pornography over Facebook to another user of the social media website.
Runion also previously admitted that despite being a convicted felon, he possessed a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber Special Airweight Revolver, which he kept in his Whitesville residence.
Runion committed both new offenses within a year of being released from prison after serving a 97-month sentence and was serving a 15-year term of supervised release.