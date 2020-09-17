VA doctor enters plea

A doctor of osteopathic medicine, who formerly worked at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Beckley, pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of depriving veterans of their civil rights under color of law by sexually abusing them, United States Department of Justice officials reported.
Dr. Jonathan Yates, 51, of Bluefield, Va., was indicted in May on five counts of depriving veterans of their civil rights and two counts of abusive sexual contact.
At the change of plea hearing held Thursday before U.S. District Judge Frank W. Volk, Yates admitted to the sexual abuse under the guise of legitimate medicine.
Yates is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 4. He faces a statutory maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.
According to the plea documents, the veterans had sought treatment from Yates to manage chronic pain through osteopathic manipulative therapy.
“This doctor abused his position of trust by preying on veterans who came to him for medical treatment,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division. “As this prosecution demonstrates, he will now be held accountable for using his position as a VA physician to deceive and molest his patients.”
“What occurred at the Beckley VA Medical Center is particularly despicable because this abuse was at the hands of a doctor who was entrusted with providing compassionate and supportive care to veterans,” said VA Inspector General Michael J. Missal.
“This doctor will no longer be able to prey on the trust of those who have dedicated their lives in service to our nation.”
Court documents report that Yates treated veterans at Beckley VA Medical Center between June 2018 and February 2019. Osteopathic manipulative treatment requires the physician to move, stretch and apply pressure to patients' joints and muscles.
Yates was the director of Whole Health, which was a hospital program for veterans.
Federal court documents report that Yates allegedly incapacitated a 37-year-old male patient on Sept. 26, 2018, and then massaged the patient's body without any legitimate medical reason.
On Feb. 20, 2019, according to the criminal affidavit, Yates allegedly placed a 42-year-old Army veteran in an examination room, locked the door and started to rub the man's chest. The man allegedly told Yates he did not want his back cracked. Yates allegedly called the veteran a "real man," cracked his neck without warning, removed the man's underwear and molested him.
The veteran said he was experiencing severe pain and numbness due to Yates' physical manipulation.
Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Yates on April 2.
Multiple patients reported similar behavior during their visits with Dr. Yates, and those statements were detailed in the complaint.
In the criminal filing, one doctor who had worked with Yates alleged that he had heard Yates say that he was "not able to explore the things I'd like to with some of the guys because I'm a married man, and my wife wouldn't understand."
Veterans Administration officials in Beckley were not immediately available for comment on Thursday evening.