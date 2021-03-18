A seven-year-old child was allegedly beaten to death with a hammer and his 24-year-old mother was stabbed multiple times in a domestic violence case early Thursday at Lewis Ritchie Apartments in Beckley.
Police arrested Rashad Akheem Thompson for the attack on the woman and the murder of her 7-year-old son.
Thompson was charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, malicious wounding and two counts of domestic battery.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Beckley Police Department, BPD officers responded to a reported stabbing at the apartment complex, which is on Industrial Drive. The 911 call was made about 2:45 a.m.
When police arrived at the 400 block of Industrial Drive, they found the 24-year-old victim, Felicia Brown, at a neighbor's house. Brown's face had stab wounds, and she was bleeding profusely. She was able to tell them that Thompson was her boyfriend and that he had stabbed her.
Brown told police that her 7-year-old son was still in her apartment.
Lewis Ritchie Apartments is operated by Beckley Housing Authority and provides public housing to qualifying applicants. It was unclear if Thompson lived in the home with the victims.
Police reported in the complaint that they entered Brown's home and found a hammer on her living room floor. It appeared to be covered with blood.
The body of a seven-year-old boy was on the couch, with extreme trauma to the left side of his head. Detectives believe the little boy was beaten repeatedly with the hammer.
Thompson was in the apartment with the child's body and allegedly told police, "I just lost it."
A neighbor told police she had been awakened when Brown banged on her door early Thursday. When she opened, she found Brown with a bleeding face. Brown began begging the neighbor to go with her to her apartment to get her seven-year-old and two-year-old children.
The neighbor went inside Brown's apartment and grabbed the two year old. She saw Thompson walking towards the kitchen, so she carried the baby back to her own home and left the baby with Brown. She then went back to Brown's apartment to get Brown's son.
When she walked inside, she told police, she saw Thompson violently striking the sofa with an object, but she could not tell what the object was. She ran away but returned to Brown's place once Thompson had been arrested.
She said that was when she saw the little boy lying on the sofa, in the area Brown had been striking.
After arresting Thompson and obtaining a search warrant, detectives found a broken knife in the apartment.
Neighbors have started a GoFundMe account to pay for the child's funeral expenses.
Brown was in critical condition at a local hospital on Thursday morning, police reported.