Two individuals were arrested in Surveyor after police found $6,400 of methamphetamine and heroin in their possession.
Heather Goodson and Gary Holstein, whose ages and residences were not listed in the press release, were charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver and felony conspiracy.
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputy M.D. Talley initially responded to Griffith Hollow in Surveyor on a shooting call. When he arrived, he saw a white Dodge truck parked by the road. As he approached, the people in the truck began to drive away, so he conducted a traffic stop.
The release said when the truck stopped, one passenger jumped out and fled on foot. The driver was identified as Goodson, and another passenger was identified as Holstein.
The deputy found 54 grams of methamphetamine and 6.5 grams of heroin in their possession. Warrants are pending on the suspect who fled.
Email: wholdren@register-herald.com;
follow on Twitter @WendyHoldren