cleburne, tex. – A 35-year-old Texan wanted for the sexual assault of two small children pulled into the sheriff’s parking lot here Wednesday afternoon, then fatally shot himself in the head as deputies approached to arrest him.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Michael Patrick McGovern, 35, of rural Johnson County.
He had been under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the FBI for distribution of child pornography. A search of his home Monday seized digital evidence on computers and cameras.
An arrest warrant was obtained Tuesday charging McGovern with super aggregated sexual assault of two children under the age of 6. An FBI obtained video showed him engaging in sexual acts with the children, officials said.
The sheriff’s office said McGovern promised to turn himself in but didn’t show up. So it posted his photo on the sheriff’s Facebook page Wednesday morning in an attempt to locate him.
Shortly after noon, a deputy looked out his office window and saw McGovern driving into the sheriff’s parking lot. Deputies said McGovern shot and killed himself as they approached his parked Toyota 4-Runner.