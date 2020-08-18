Task force arrests 15 who failed to appear in court

A multi-agency law enforcement initiative led to arrests of 15 people who had failed to appear in court for felony arrests while being released on bond, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller and local agency heads reported Tuesday.
Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter, Beckley Police Department Chief Lonnie Christian, Aaron Wood of West Virginia State Police and U.S. Marshal Mike Baylous of the Southern District of West Virginia appeared with Keller at a press conference at her office to announce the arrests.
The agencies were part of a special task force that Keller had commissioned to apprehend fugitives who are wanted on a number of felony charges, including a burglary, a robbery and drug-related crimes, she reported.
Keller explained that, at the beginning of the year, she had alerted Van Meter that a number of people were failing to appear for scheduled court dates. She issued warrants, and local, state and federal law enforcement agencies began the initiative to apprehend the fugitives.
"We started out with what appeared to be about 75 names," Keller said. "Then, we did some investigation.
"Several had passed away," she reported. "Several had been picked up.
"There were, remaining, about 60 folks," said Keller.
Keller said the global pandemic in March slowed the initiative.
"There was the shutdown, so we put everything on hold," reported the prosecutor. "But more recently, we decided we couldn't just let those people stay out and about and ignore the court system and their obligations."
Keller worked with the agencies over the past several weeks to locate those with capias warrants.
"In one day, the Task Force apprehended 15 of these folks," said Keller. "We kept everything quiet until it started, and the theory is that once the capias warrants are being served, the word gets out so the operation will continue."
West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Communications Director Lawrence Messina reported earlier this month that Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County is overcrowded, largely due to inmates who are at the jail prior to their trials, based on a bond decision issued by a magistrate or circuit court judge.
The jail, which has bunk beds for 468 people, was housing 727 inmates in mid-August. Of those inmates, around 57 percent – 420 prisoners – were pre-trial defendants who had not yet been sentenced for their alleged crimes, said Messina.
“That’s the highest percentage of pre-trial defendants among the 10 regional jails,” noted Messina. “As a result, the SRJ population is now higher than it was on March 12, when (Gov. Jim Justice) declared a state of emergency in response to Covid-19.”
Gov. Jim Justice in March had asked that pre-trial defendants be selectively sentenced to jails during the pandemic. In mid-August, nine employees at Southern Regional Jail had tested positive for Covid, while three inmates had tested positive.
Only one inmate with a confirmed case was at SRJ on Aug. 9, Messina said.
SRJ inmates have recently reported that they are being crowded into jail cells and that the state-contracted medical staff is not attentive to their needs while they are incarcerated.
Keller noted that Covid is a concern for prosecutors and law enforcement.
Some of the fugitives were found out-of-state and will be extradited back to the state, she said.
"Now that this has gone on for months, we've decided we can't just let persons charged with felonies be out there and traveling about," said Keller. "Of course, there is a concern because of the virus.
"I hope people understand," she added. "We can't just say we will ignore these indicted defendants because we're afraid of the virus.
"We can't have the victims be endlessly on hold because we're afraid of the effects of the virus.
"So, we've certainly considered it (Covid), but we just decided we can't cripple the legal system while waiting for the virus to go away."
Keller said the task force will continue to make arrests from the 60 on the list.
Keller said prosecutors could seek an additional felony charge of failure to appear in court on a felony charge, in cases that defendants do not appear.
She spoke directly to those who have not appeared for court.
"For folks out there who know they were supposed to be in court, and who just thought they would try to hide out, they really need to be contacting their attorneys," advised Keller. "We're not promising amnesty, certainly, but any time a person has a capias warrant against them, at least in terms of my office, the perception is they're in a much better position to argue for home incarceration instead of jail, if they turn themselves in."