Seven people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Scarbro on Monday.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Sarah Wroten, who was originally wanted on felony failure to appear charges out of Maryland, was arrested after police located syringes, aluminum foil, white plastic bags and a concealed 9mm handgun with a large assortment of ammunition.
Although Wroten was taken into custody to await extradition proceedings, information obtained during this traffic stop was used to obtain a search warrant for a residence at Shilo Mobile Home Park in Oak Hill for narcotics.
During the execution of the search warrant, officers discovered several people and a large quantity of methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl and suboxone. Two loaded short-handled shotguns, currency, needles, spoons, glass pipes, filters, plastic bags, scales and plastic pipes were also located on scene.
Summer Fleming, Joseph “Willie” Bishop and Ashley Green, all of Oak Hill, as well as Joseph Adkins of Beckley, Justyn Allen of Fayetteville and Rosetta Massey of Scarbro were each charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, four counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and two counts of prohibited person in possession of firearms.
All of their bonds were set at $75,000 by Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.
Kabrea James