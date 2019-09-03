Note to alleged burglars: It is better to skip the Karate Kid's house in Scarbro.
Just ask Timmy Powers of Bradley, who is accused of breaking into a home.
Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley reported Tuesday that deputies arrested the 40-year-old Raleigh County man on Monday afternoon and charged him with a felony offense of burglary and a misdemeanor offense of attempted larceny after he was caught inside a home that was not his own.
But it wasn't police whom Powers had to fear, according to a press release by Fridley.
It was the homeowner.
Police reported that the homeowner came home on Labor Day to discover Powers inside of his house, allegedly rifling through his property to find things to steal.
The homeowner immediately took matters into his own hands — literally.
"The homeowner, who is experienced in mixed martial arts, was able to subdue the would-be burglar and detain him until police arrived," the release reported.
Mixed martial arts is an extreme combat sport in which contestants are permitted to use the fighting techniques of wrestling and boxing but also those of martial arts, including kickboxing, judo, and karate, according to the Oxford dictionary website.
A photo of Powers that was published on the Fayette Sheriff's Department Facebook page on Tuesday showed him in a hospital room with rust-colored drops below the collar of his T-shirt. The right side of his face appeared to have a laceration, along with multiple bruises.
The release did not state that the homeowner had inflicted the apparent injuries.
Powers has since been arraigned in Fayette Magistrate Court, with a magistrate setting bond at $15,000, Fridley's office reported.
Cpl. A.B. Hudson is leading the investigation. Those with information may call Hudson at 304-574-3590 or on the "Fayette County Sheriff's Department" Facebook page or by calling Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP.