The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one man who is believed to be involved a scheme to fraudulently solicit money on behalf of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Shop With A Deputy Program, Raleigh Sheriff’s officials reported in a Facebook post.
Robert Price of Stanaford was arrested, and charges are pending against others who were allegedly involved, officials reported.
Detectives have asked individuals and businesses which have donated to one of these organizations since Oct. 1 through a phone solicitation or someone coming to their business to contact Detective Long at 304-255-9300.