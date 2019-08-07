A Raleigh County couple were sentenced Wednesday for federal drug and gun charges.
Billy Joe Lesher, 40, of Beckley, was sentenced to 96 months in prison for possessing with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine.
Kimberly York, 33, also from Beckley, was sentenced to 72 months in prison for using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, which involved the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Members of the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, and ATF executed a search warrant Oct. 24, 2018, at Lesher's residence in Beckley. During the search, officers found approximately seven ounces methamphetamine, which Lesher admitted he possessed with the intent to distribute.
Lesher also admitted that he possessed methamphetamine during a March 10, 2018, traffic stop in Beckley. During the stop, officers found approximately 38 grams of methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, two firearms, and almost $12,000 in cash in his car. After the traffic stop, officers also searched defendant’s residence and found approximately 33 ounces, or about two pounds, of methamphetamine.
Lesher admitted that he intended to distribute this methamphetamine in the Southern District of West Virginia. Further, as part of his plea, Lesher also admitted to distributing quantities of heroin on two different dates.
York was a passenger in Lesher's car during the traffic stop. The car was stopped by police near Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley for speeding. During the traffic stop, officers found a Taurus .357 revolver in York’s purse, along with a small amount of heroin.
York admitted that she knew the methamphetamine found in the car was possessed with the intent to distribute it in and around Raleigh County. She also admitted that she possessed the firearm as protection for both her and Lesher as they engaged in drug trafficking activity.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart commended the cooperative investigative efforts of the Beckley Police Department, the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).
“Meth dealers and guns. Different names, but the result is the same – lengthy federal prison sentences,” Stuart said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy D. Boggess handled the prosecutions. U.S. District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentences.
— Email: wholdren@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @WendyHoldren