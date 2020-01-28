Raleigh County Grand Jury indictments listed

The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main Street, First Floor (Courtroom 8) on Monday, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Andrew G. Dimlich.
Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.
All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Aaron Miguel Bennett, 203 Canaday Street, Beckley, 35, fraud with access device, 7 counts
Janice A. Bragg, 1538 Irish Mountain Road, Beaver, 37, shoplifting-third offense/fraud with access device, 4 counts
Devonta Joe Chapman, 3742 Wager Street, Detroit, MI, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts/felony conspiracy/felon in possession of a firearm
Paige Breanne Crouch, 121 Davis Court, Apt 1, Mt Hope, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts/felony conspiracy
Heather Danielle Dunbar, 337 Terry Beach Road, Terry, 32, shoplifting-second offense/fraud with access device/felony conspiracy/shoplifting-first offense/misdemeanor conspiracy
Crystal Dawn Forren, 116 Hunter Ridge Road, Apt 20, Mt Hope, 33, fraud with an access device/felony conspiracy/shoplifting/misdemeanor conspiracy
William A. Garretson, 1338 Sullivan Road, Beaver, 54, first degree murder/use of a firearm/felony conspiracy
Donovan Craig Goodman, 11303 Pinehurst Street, Detroit MI, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts/felony conspiracy
Chevaughn Gray, 102 Grant Street, Beckley, 23, fleeing with reckless indifference/felon in possession of a firearm/possession of a controlled substance/possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts
Dennis Wayne Gwinn, 403 Boyd Crawford Drive, Cool Ridge, 43, felony receiving stolen property, 2 counts/felony transferring stolen property/breaking and entering, 2 counts/grand larceny/battery on government representative/assault on government representative/obstructing a police officer
Khori A.J. Johnson, 4455 Greenway Street, Detroit MI, 48, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts/felony conspiracy/felon in possession of a firearm
Brian E. Johnson-Kennada, 315 West Moreland Street, Beckley, 26, grand larceny, 5 counts/felony conspiracy, 2 counts/destruction of property
Samantha Marie Lambert, Box 905 Coal City, 35, breaking and entering/entering without breaking/grand larceny
Alisha Ann Loeffler, 121 Davis Court, Apt. 1, Mt Hope, 27, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts/felony conspiracy
Terrance Terrell Love, 11677 Pinehurst Street, Detroit, MI, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts/felony conspiracy
Bobby Ray McKinney, 115 Clyde Street, Beckley, 51, burglary/felony conspiracy/petit larceny
Hollie Ray McKinney, 115 Clyde Street, Beckley, 31, burglary/felony conspiracy/petit larceny
Cody J. Metrick, P.O. Box 69, White Oak, 34, breaking and entering/domestic battery/fleeing with reckless indifference/grand larceny
George Allen Moore, 116 Lay Street, Mt. Hope, 32, grand larceny, 3 counts/felony conspiracy/destruction of property
Nicholas Dean Plumb, 108 Noble Street, Oak Hill, 19, fleeing while impaired/driving revoked due to DUI-second offense/driving impaired-second offense/driving suspended-ADM/fleeing with reckless indifference/leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, 2 counts/possession of controlled substance
Henry Robert Quade, P.O. Box 114, Midway, 71, sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust, 2 counts/first degree sexual abuse, 2 counts/mandatory sentence for sex offender
David Ashton Raines, 650 Sweeneysburg Road, Beckley, 25, entering without breaking/breaking and entering
Kenneth Lee Ruff II, 135 Medina Lane, Piney View, 44, felony receiving stolen property
D’Andre Sanders, 18080 Hickory Street Detroit MI, 28, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts/felony conspiracy/felon in possession of firearm
Joshua Daniel Syner, 303 Mankin Avenue, Beckley, 18, braking and entering/petit larceny/felony transferring stolen property/felony conspiracy/fleeing on foot/obstructing
Cady Mariah Tomlin, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Apt 2, Oak Hill, 27, felon in possession of a firearm, 2 counts/obstructing
Steven Brent Walker, P.O. Box 14, Dorothy, 43, felony receiving stolen property
Franklin Wayne Yancey, 164 Tilden Road, Beaver, 24, first degree murder/use of a firearm/felony conspiracy
l l l
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main Street, Third Floor (Courtroom 1) on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable H.L. Kirkpatrick, III.
Franklin Delano Acord, 107 Mills Street, MacArthur, 47, first degree robbery/felony conspiracy
Lucas Lundy Boggess, 119 Rock Creek Lane, Glen Daniel, 34, felony destruction of property/felony conspiracy
Antoine Shaqwan Brown, 520 Carber Circle, Glen White, 26, wanton endangerment/malicious wounding/first degree robbery/felony conspiracy
Carnes Brown, Jr., 520 Carver Circle, Glen White, 27, first degree robbery/felony conspiracy
James Edward Cook, 103 Walker Lee Street, Surveyor, 40, felony escape/obstructing/possession of a controlled substance
Timothy James Copley, 802 Hinton Road, White Oak / P.O. Box 127 White Oak, 42, fraud with access device/shoplifting/false pretenses
Aaron Keith Crump Jr., 3328 W 5th Avenue Belle, 33, felon in possession of a firearm/possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts
Heather Danielle Dunbar, 337 Terry Beach Road, Terry, 32, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 4 counts/felony conspiracy
Heather Ann Goodson, 253 Wickham Road, Beckley, 34, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts/felony conspiracy
Chloe Anna Graham, 124 North 2nd Street, Beckley, 20, child abuse resulting in injury
Gary Wayne Holstein, P.O. Box 363 Glen Daniel, 50, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts/felony conspiracy
William Randall Holstein, 321 Preston Street, Bluefield, 42, grand larceny
Tevin Leevon Jackson, 208 Morris Avenue, Beckley, 29, malicious wounding
Brian D. Kidd, 230 7th Street, Beckley, 48, sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust, 6 counts
Larry Don Leo, Jr. 166 Persinger Street, Crab Orchard, 55, grand larceny/petit larceny
Kristy Lavon Miller, 222 South Heber Street, Beckley, 48, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver/driving impaired/driving suspended
Nathaniel Brose Rider, 876 Corliss Road, Rainelle, 38, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts/gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, 2 counts
Sonya Lynette Rood, 304 E. Street, Beckley, 36, shoplifting-third offense, 2 counts/felony conspiracy, 2 counts
Angel Marie Scaggs, 122 Hampton Drive, Shady Spring, 41, financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult
Jason Phillip Shuck, 170 Piney View Drive, Beckley, 36, third degree sexual assault
Adrianna Marie Smith, 119 Rock Creek Lane, Glen Daniel, 21, felony destruction of property/felony conspiracy
Cristy Lynn Smith, 75 Jay Street, Fayetteville, 34, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts/gross child neglect creating substantial risk of Sserious bodily injury or death, 2 counts
Adrienne Nicole St. Clair, 323 1/2 Apt 2, Prince Street Beckley, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts/obstructing
Michael Keith Thompson, 305 Beaver Avenue, Beckley, 35, wanton endangerment, 3 counts/domestic battery, 2 counts/felon in possession of a firearm
Angela Mae Weymouth, 504 Rockhouse Road, Lester, 40, grand larceny
John Douglas Wolfe, 105 Mount Vernon Lane, Hurricane, 29, driving impaired-third offense
Kirsten Nicole Wolfe, 338 Mankin Avenue, Beckley, 19, first degree robbery/felony conspiracy
l l l
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main Street, Third Floor (Courtroom 3) on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Darl W. Poling.
Charity Lynn Addair, 3442 Vruar Creed Road, Davy, 40, driving while impaired-third offense
Matthew L. Asbury, 2146 Coal City Road, Coal City, 35, child neglect resulting in injury
Robert R. Cook, P.O. Box 292, Arnett, 39, felon in possession of a firearm
Ramon Isaiah Edwards, III, 139 Morris Avenue, Beckley, 24, first degree murder/use of a firearm/wanton endangerment, 9 counts
Madison Faith Ewing, 104 Stansbury Street, Beckley, 18, threats of terrorist acts
Dewayne Lee Farruggia, 7100 Coal City Road, Rhodell, 46, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Mark Alvis Harvey, 408 Harper Heights Road, Beckley, 44, felony escape
Adam Ross Hayes, 602 Rowland Street, Henderson, NC, 33, fraud with access device, 6 counts/felony conspiracy, 2 counts
William Eric Honaker, 123 Third Street, Shady Spring, 47, grand larceny/shoplifting-second offense/driving revoked due to DUI-third offense
Melanie Renee Hopkins, P.O. Box 2, Princewick, 39, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver/felony conspiracy/shoplifting-third offense
Raekwon Tyrell Jordan, 204 Stratford Avenue #C, Pittsburg PA, 22, felon in possession of firearm
Amy Leatherman, 322 Burgess Street, Beckley, 37, failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender, 2 counts
Jennifer Ann Lester, P.O. Box 631, Peterstown, 38, grand larceny
Jack A. Maddy, Jr., 564 Shriver Avenue, Raleigh, 59, concealment of deceased human body
Jason Emerson McClure, 118 Spain Street, Raleigh, 33, felony receiving stolen property/obstructing
Trenton McCrimager, 133 East Cherokee Street, Beckley, 24, wanton endangerment
Scott Ray Pulliam, 602 Rowland Street, Henderson NC, 45, fraud with access device, 4 counts/felony conspiracy
Patricia Jean Rader, 317 Wiseman Avenue, Summersville, 39, shoplifting-third offense, 2 counts
Justin Garrett Reynolds, 4390 Clearwater Way #1505, Lexington KY, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver/failure to maintain control/obstructing a police officer
Jesse Wayne Richards, 279 Freewill Circle, Lexington NC, 32, fraud with access device, 2 counts/felony conspiracy
Angela Mae Sadler, P.O. Box 1391, Sophia, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver/felony conspiracy
Jeffrey D. Salcines, 316 Old Grove Road, Beckley, 54, burglary/felony conspiracy, 2 counts/fraud with access device, 6 counts
Hamlet Smith IIl, 449 Lively North Road, Pax, 50, first degree sexual abuse
James Edward Snow, P.O. Box 24, Coal City, 38, burglary/felony conspiracy, 2 counts/rraud with access device, 6 counts
April Lynn Suratt, P.O. Box 422, Fairdale, 56, possession of a controlled substance with intent to delivery, 2 counts/driving impaired/driving revoked due to DUI
Jonathan Tyler Suzza, 327 Thomas Street, Fayetteville, 25, fraud with access device, 3 counts
Jerry Kenneth Turner, 402 Berry Lane, Fairdale, 27, unlawful restraint/domestic battery/no registration/fleeing in vehicle/reckless driving/no insurance/driving suspended-ADM
Edith Lorrain Vogell, 602 Rowland Street, Henderson NC, 40, fraud with access device, 4 counts/felony conspiracy
l l l
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main Street, Third Floor (Courtroom 2) on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Robert A. Burnside, Jr.
Burke Wayne Alderman, 114 Little Pine Lane, Fairdale, 52, driving revoke due to DUI-third offense/possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver/possession of a controlled substance
Jalen Malik Alexander, 232 Morris Avenue, Beckley, 24, first degree murder/use of a firearm
Jeannie Lynn Ball, 2009 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, 47, delivery of a controlled substance, 4 counts
Christina Michael Bowyer-Green, 221 Edgewood Drive, Beckley, 30, shoplifting-third offense
Gregory Gerald Boyce, 6 Sunny Crest Drive Cecil, PA, 40, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Anthony Wayne Collins, P.O. Box 465, Ansted, 51, use of obscene material with the intent to seduce a minor/soliciting a minor
Harry Edward Cook, Jr., 107 Palm Street, Beckley, 45, breaking and entering auto/petit larceny/first degree robbery
Jeremiah Calen Dixon, 653 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, 31, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 2 counts/domestic battery
Mary Ellen Dyer, 1099 Harvell Drive, Beckley, 42, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver/burglary/grand larceny/felony conspiracy
Steven Thomas Hargett, Jr. 806 Maxwell Hill Road, Beckley, 33, felony escape/possession of a controlled substance
Jonathan Heath Holsten, 413 Crescent Road, Beckley, 41, driving revoked due to DUI-third offense/no MVI/no insurance/no seatbelt
Joseph Hornsby, 102 Clay Street, Eccles, 42, grand larceny, 2 counts/felony conspiracy/felon in possession of firearm/shoplifting-second offense, 4 counts
Kayla Nashai Joe, 510 Ewart Avenue, Apt 29, Beckley, 23, first degree robbery/felony conspiracy
Joseph Michael Long, 602 N. Kanawha Street, Beckley, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts
Andrea Valentina Mack, 8707 Troy Street,Spring Valley CA, 35, felon in possession of firearm/possession of a controlled substance
Mario Manassa, 14750 Tacoma Street, Detroit MI, 37, grand larceny/disarming law enforcement officer/felony conspiracy/ prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Leroy Joe Martin, 569 Bibb Avenue, Beckley, 55, starting fire on lands of another/threats of terrorist acts/violation of civil rights “Hate Crime”/obstructing a police officer
Dominick Michael Meadows, 183 Caldwell Street, Beckley, 20, felony receiving stolen property/felony conspiracy
Eric Christian Morris, 325 Nebraska Avenue, Beckley, 30, first degree robbery/felony conspiracy
Heather Dawn Morton, 404 Maple Lane, Daniels, 26, felony receiving stolen property/felony conspiracy
Kristopher D. Osborne, 338 Light Addition Road, Beckley, 42, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Kristopher D. Osborne, 109 Harvell Drive, Beckley, 42, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver/felon in possession of a firearm/burglary/grand larceny/felony conspiracy, 2 counts
Jeremy Ray Pettry, P.O. Box 631, Fairdale, 35, grand larceny/fraud with access device, 2 counts
Jody Cathern Rollins, 138 Beckett Drive, Beckley, 60, felony embezzlement/felony fraudulent schemes
Stephen John Smith, 113 Frontier Street, Beckley, 54, possession/electronically accessing of material depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct
Nichole C. Todd, 222 Hargrove Street, Beckley, 37, burglary/grand larceny/felony escape
Michael Anthony Wallace, 111 Beckwoods Drive, Beckley, 50, domestic battery/burglary/destruction of property/obstructing