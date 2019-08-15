Law enforcement officers from at least three agencies are on the scene of what is being treated as a possible bomb at the Lewisburg Walmart store.
According to a briefing delivered at the site by Lewisburg Police Chief C.J. Teubert late this morning, a suspicious package was reported in the store’s parking lot at 9:17 a.m. The first police officers arrived at 9:24 and were told a person had been seen leaving the package in a shopping cart area outside the store and then leaving.
Officers evacuated the store and are now awaiting the arrival of a bomb team that is expected to arrive around 1:30.
Teubert told onlookers that he expects the store and its parking lot to remain closed until at least 2:30 this afternoon.
Assisting the Lewisburg PD are the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police.
Traffic is still moving on U.S. 219 north in Lewisburg, where the store is located.
Tina Alvey