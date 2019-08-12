A 20-year-old man was in a local hospital after being shot Sunday afternoon by an unidentified suspect, Beckley Police Department officials confirmed.
BDP Lt. Dave Allard said police received reports of shots fired around Barber Avenue around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.
"When the officers arrived in the area, they did not locate anyone, but they learned that a person came into Raleigh General Hospital with a gunshot wound, shortly thereafter," Allard said. "He did say it happened on Barber Avenue, but we're still trying to determine if it happened on the street or in the parking lot outside of the residence."
The victim, whom Allard did not identify, spoke to police but did not share much information about the shooting, he added.
Allard said police were still investigating the motive on Monday.
The victim was in stable condition Sunday.
The incident is still under investigation.