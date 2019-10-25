Beckley Police Department officials have identified a suspect in a Monday robbery of the 101 N. Kanawha Street branch of City National Bank.
Police are asking the public to help locate 34-year-old Brian Darell Ruffin, who is suspected of putting on a monkey mask, robbing the bank and riding away on a bicycle.
According to BPD Lt. Dave Allard, Ruffin allegedly donned a mask to cover his face and entered City National Bank at 10:18 a.m. on Monday and slipped a note to a bank teller demanding money.
He allegedly fled the bank on a bicycle with $6,078 in stolen cash.
An immediate search by law enforcement with police dogs on Monday morning was unsuccessful in tracking the robber. Cops found the mask, items of clothing and the abandoned bicycle in close vicinity to the bank.
Allard announced Thursday night that Ruffin is suspected of robbing the bank. Allard urged anyone with information on Ruffin to contact him at 304-256-1720, to contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestopperswv.com via the free P3 Tips app.
Cash rewards will be paid to information that leads to an arrest.
Ruffin is a black male with black hair and brown eyes and a medium complexion. He is 5'10", weighs 180 pounds and last lived on Oak Grove Avenue in Beckley, according to Allard.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Department, West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Division of Forestry, West Virginia University-Institute of Technology Police Department, Raleigh County Adult Probation, US Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have assisted BPD in the investigation, according a BPD press release.