Beckley Police Department officials have identified the suspect in the death of a 39-year-old Summers County man and have offered a cash reward to the public for help in finding him.
Tremaine Lamar Jackson, 27, of Charleston, is wanted on first degree murder charges following the death of Troy Lee Williams. Jackson was at large on Friday evening, and police warned the public to consider him armed and dangerous.
Jackson's last known address was Charleston, and police reported that he has ties to North Carolina.
Williams was killed by a single gunshot in the Pet Supplies Plus parking lot at Cranberry Creek Shopping Center around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Others were present when the shooter fired the gun, and witnesses reported that a white Ford passenger car sped away after the shot was fired.
Around 1 a.m. Thursday, Charleston Police Department Special Enforcement Unit arrested Latoya Monique Carter, 24, at her Charleston apartment. Police have charged Carter with being an accessory after the fact to first degree murder.
BPD Detective Lt. Dave Allard said Thursday that Williams' murder may be drug-related.
BPD officials reported that a cash reward will be paid for information leading to an arrest in Williams' murder. BPD Detective Cpl. Nick Walters is investigating. Those with information may contact Walters at 304-256-1708 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at www.crimestopperswv.com via the free P3 Tips app.
Additional charges are expected to be brought in the crime, police reported.