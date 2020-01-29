A 85-year-old North Carolina physician pled guilty Monday to interstate travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise and now faces up to 5 years in prison when sentenced on May 4..
Roswell Tempest Lowry, M.D., admitted that in May 2014 he was contacted by a “head-hunter,” about working at the Charleston HOPE Clinic. He was told that HOPE Clinic specialized in the treatment of chronic pain through opioids despite the fact Lowry had no experience in pain management.
When Lowry started working at the HOPE Clinic, it became apparent to him that customers were not being properly evaluated prior to receiving prescriptions for opioids.
Lowry also realized that customer’s files were poorly kept with little relevant medical information in them. Most customers paid in cash and many travelled from out of state to the HOPE Clinic.
Lowry often received a bonus on top of his hourly pay that was, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart, based on the number of paying customers at the HOPE Clinic.
Despite what Stuart called “all of these red flags” in a press release, Lowry continued to travel from North Carolina to work at the HOPE Clinic in Charleston and he continued to write customers prescriptions for Schedule II narcotics.
Lowry specifically admitted that he travelled to Charleston on June 15, 2014, to work at the Charleston HOPE Clinic from June 16-18, 2014. During this trip, Lowry admitted to prescribing customer D.J.B. 120 Percocet 10/325 mg pills and 60 Oxycodone 10 mg pills without a legitimate medical purpose.