One person was injured and transported to a local hospital after an early Thursday morning shooting in Bradley, Raleigh County emergency dispatchers confirmed.
Emergency dispatchers reported the incident was called in around 1 a.m. Thursday after the shooting took place at a Days Inn hotel in Bradley. One person was transported to the hospital due to injuries sustained during the shooting, dispatcher said, however, the extent of the person's injuries has yet to be reported.
The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office along with Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, and deputies are currently investigating the incident.
As of noon Thursday, no details on the incident had been released.
— Jordan Hatfield