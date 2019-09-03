A Fayette County resident is in jail after allegedly attacking a grandparent, Fayette Sheriff Mike Fridley reported in a press release on Monday.
On Sunday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to a home on Boonesboro Road in Deepwater regarding a domestic violence incident, the release reported. They discovered a grandfather with lacerations to his head.
The injuries required medical treatment, Fridley reported.
Deputies arrested the man's grandchild, 22-year-old Tyler Schoolcraft of Deepwater, on the felony charge of malicious wounding. Schoolcraft was also charged with violation of a protective order and was transported to Mount Olive Correctional Center to await arraignment.
Smithers Police Department assisted with the call.
Those with information on the case may contact Fayette Sheriff's Deputy K.D. Spears at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department" or Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP.