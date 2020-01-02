One man is dead after a shooting in Greenbrier County New Year's Eve, West Virginia State Troopers confirmed.
Ivan Hoffa, 45, died of injuries sustained from a gunshot wound, Sgt. D.P. White told The Register-Herald. The shooting incident took place around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning on New Year's Eve, he said, in Caldwell in Greenbrier County near Organ Cave.
The incident involved Hoffa and another female, and Hoffa was transported to a hospital where he eventually passed away from his injuries.
Sgt. White told The Register-Herald as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, an arrest had not yet been made surrounding the incident, but the incident is still under investigation.
— Jordan Hatfield