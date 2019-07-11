The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police

Special Assignment: Neville Street (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (4), Mills Avenue, Church Street, Temple Street, South Heber Street (2), Huffman Street, Prince Street, Maxwell Hill Road, McClure Street, Mercer Street, Woodlawn Avenue, Hager Street, Main Street

Unwanted Presence: 113 Adkins St.

Suspicious Activity: 1004 1/2 S. Kanawha St., North Vance Drive

Domestic: 304 Second Ave., 1512 S. Kanawha St., 104 Morris Ave.

Alarm: 321 S. Eisenhower Drive, 26 W. Bunting Lane, 703 Woodlawn Ave., 315 New Jersey Ave. 

Check Welfare: 306 Stanaford Road, Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Temple Street

Assist Other Departments: 501 Neville St.

Stalking: 306 Stanaford Road

Follow-Up: 105 Truman Ave. 

Mail Run: 501 Neville St. 

Transport Prisoner: 222 Main St. 

Fireworks Complaint: Wright Road

Larceny: 1404 N. Eisenhower Drive, 212 Park Ave., 1703 S. Kanawha St. 

Civil Matter: Myers Avenue

Intoxicated Person: 613 S. Kanawha St., North Eisenhower Drive

MVA: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Pikeview Drive, 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, South Eisenhower Drive, Beckley Crossing 

Threats: 1310 Harper Road

Fight: 1509 S. Kanawha St. 

Warrant Served: 501 Neville St. 

Disabled Vehicle: Harper Road, Maxwell Hill Road

Destruction of Property: 116 Grant St. 

Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St. 

Harassment: 234 1/2 S. Heber St. 

Prostitution: South Oakwood Avenue, Third Avenue

Battery: Rails to Trails 

 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Disturbance: Harper Heights, Stanaford, Clear Creek, Bradley, Cool Ridge, Beaver, Daniels

Suspicious Activity: Maple Fork, Daniels, Harper Heights

MVA: Coal City, MacArthur (2), Harper Park, Beaver

B&E: Maple Fork

Shoplifting: Coal City

Larceny: Eccles 

