The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Special Assignment: Neville Street (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (4), Mills Avenue, Church Street, Temple Street, South Heber Street (2), Huffman Street, Prince Street, Maxwell Hill Road, McClure Street, Mercer Street, Woodlawn Avenue, Hager Street, Main Street
Unwanted Presence: 113 Adkins St.
Suspicious Activity: 1004 1/2 S. Kanawha St., North Vance Drive
Domestic: 304 Second Ave., 1512 S. Kanawha St., 104 Morris Ave.
Alarm: 321 S. Eisenhower Drive, 26 W. Bunting Lane, 703 Woodlawn Ave., 315 New Jersey Ave.
Check Welfare: 306 Stanaford Road, Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Temple Street
Assist Other Departments: 501 Neville St.
Stalking: 306 Stanaford Road
Follow-Up: 105 Truman Ave.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St.
Transport Prisoner: 222 Main St.
Fireworks Complaint: Wright Road
Larceny: 1404 N. Eisenhower Drive, 212 Park Ave., 1703 S. Kanawha St.
Civil Matter: Myers Avenue
Intoxicated Person: 613 S. Kanawha St., North Eisenhower Drive
MVA: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Pikeview Drive, 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, South Eisenhower Drive, Beckley Crossing
Threats: 1310 Harper Road
Fight: 1509 S. Kanawha St.
Warrant Served: 501 Neville St.
Disabled Vehicle: Harper Road, Maxwell Hill Road
Destruction of Property: 116 Grant St.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Harassment: 234 1/2 S. Heber St.
Prostitution: South Oakwood Avenue, Third Avenue
Battery: Rails to Trails
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Disturbance: Harper Heights, Stanaford, Clear Creek, Bradley, Cool Ridge, Beaver, Daniels
Suspicious Activity: Maple Fork, Daniels, Harper Heights
MVA: Coal City, MacArthur (2), Harper Park, Beaver
B&E: Maple Fork
Shoplifting: Coal City
Larceny: Eccles
