The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Special Assignment: Main Street (3), Stanaford Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Rails to Trails (3), Temple Street, Prince Street (3), South Heber Street, Earwood Street (2), Woodlawn Avenue (2), Neville Street (2)
Disturbance: Temple Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, West Neville Street, 100 Main St.
Juvenile Problems: 501 Neville St.
Warrant Served: 501 Neville St.
Assault: South Oakwood Avenue
Domestic Violence Petition: Stanaford Road, South Kanawha Street (2), Rails to Trails
Motor Vehicle Accident: South Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)
Alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Woodlawn Avenue
Larceny: Beckley Crossing
Traffic Stop: Harper Road
Check Welfare: 1729 S. Fayette St., 2400 S. Kanawha St., North Kanawha Street, 138 Ringleben St.
Counterfeit: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive
Mail Run: 501 Neville St.
Suspicious Activity: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Noise Complaint: Reservoir Road (3)
Animal Call: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive
Bike Patrol: Rails To Trails
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Disturbance: Beaver (2), Daniels (3), Fairdale, Ghent, Fitzpatrick, Coal City, Bradley
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious Activity: Crab Orchard (2), Bradley, MacArthur, Ghent
Check Welfare: MacArthur (2), Beaver (2), Bradley, Beckley, Mabscott
Larceny: Mabscott (2), Cool Ridge
MVA: Prosperity
Threats: Mabscott
Reckless Driver: Beckley (2), Stanaford, MacArthur, Shady Spring
— Email: kjames@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @KabreaJamesRH