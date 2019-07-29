The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police

Special Assignment: Main Street (3), Stanaford Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Rails to Trails (3), Temple Street, Prince Street (3), South Heber Street, Earwood Street (2), Woodlawn Avenue (2), Neville Street (2)

Disturbance: Temple Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, West Neville Street, 100 Main St.

Juvenile Problems: 501 Neville St. 

Warrant Served: 501 Neville St. 

Assault: South Oakwood Avenue

Domestic Violence Petition: Stanaford Road, South Kanawha Street (2), Rails to Trails

Motor Vehicle Accident: South Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)

Alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Woodlawn Avenue

Larceny: Beckley Crossing

Traffic Stop: Harper Road

Check Welfare: 1729 S. Fayette St., 2400 S. Kanawha St., North Kanawha Street, 138 Ringleben St. 

Counterfeit: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive

Mail Run: 501 Neville St. 

Suspicious Activity: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Noise Complaint: Reservoir Road (3)

Animal Call: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive

Bike Patrol: Rails To Trails

 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Disturbance: Beaver (2), Daniels (3), Fairdale, Ghent, Fitzpatrick, Coal City, Bradley

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious Activity: Crab Orchard (2), Bradley, MacArthur, Ghent

Check Welfare: MacArthur (2), Beaver (2), Bradley, Beckley, Mabscott 

Larceny: Mabscott (2), Cool Ridge

MVA: Prosperity 

Threats: Mabscott

Reckless Driver: Beckley (2), Stanaford, MacArthur, Shady Spring

— Email: kjames@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @KabreaJamesRH

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags