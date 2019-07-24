The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Special Assignment: Appalachian Dr., Neville St. (2), S. Oakwood Ave., Harper Rd. (2), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (2), Rails to Trails (3), Parkway St., S. Heber St., Patch St., Barber Ave., 216 Church St., 4th St., Barber Ave., Walker Ave., Burgess St., Holliday Dr., Truman Ave., Nebraska Ave., Wilkes Pkwy., N. Eisenhower Dr. (4), Hartley Ave., Resevoir Rd., 3rd Ave., Central Ave.
Drug Violation: 223 S. Heber St.
Business Check: 1300 S. Eisenhower Dr., 708 S. Eisenhower Dr.
Suspicious Person: Ragland Rd., 104 Johnstown Rd.
Trespassing: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr., 303 Woodlawn Ave.
Disorderly Conduct: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Disabled Vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St.
Disturbance: 212 S. Vance Dr.
Attempt to Serve DVP: 111 G. St.
City Ordinance: 203 Stanley St.
K9: S. Kanawha St.
Burglary: 105 Hull St.
Chest Pain: S. Kanawha St.
Assist Other Departments: 1403 Harper Rd.
MVA: 4223 Robert C. Byrd Dr., 200 Beckley Plaza
Threats: 510 Ewart Ave., 223 S. Heber St.
Civil Matter: 317 Clyde St.
Found Property: 320 Shriver Ave.
Violation of DVP: 108 Fairlawn Ave.
Child Abuse/Neglect: 4036 Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Alarm: 1104 N. Eisenhower Dr., 3009 Robert C.Byrd Dr., 205 Crescent Rd.
Foot Patrol: Neville St.
Destruction of Property: 510 Ewart Ave.
Escort: S. Fayette St.
Towed Vehicle: Prince St.
Recklesss Driver: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
Burglary: Rhodell, Stover
Suspicious Activity: MacArthur (2), Stanford, Coal City, Crab Orchard
Disturbance: Naoma, MacArtur, Beaver
B&E: Bradley
Shoplifting: MacArthur
MVA: MacArthur, Beaver, Daniels
Kabrea James