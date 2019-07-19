The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Special Assignment: Pinewood Drive (2), Main Street (3), 400 Stanaford Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Rails to Trails (3), Scott Avenue (2), Temple Street, 1300 S. Eisenhower Drive, Prince Street (3), South Heber Street, Earwood Street (2), Woodlawn Avenue (2), Neville Street, Second Street, South Fayette Street, 1509 S. Kanawha St.
Disturbance: 311 Temple St., 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1939 Harper Road, West Neville Street, 100 Main St.
Juvenile Problems: 501 Neville St.
Warrant Served: 501 Neville St.
Assault: 1000 1/2 S. Oakwood Ave.
Out of Control: 204 Church St.
DVP: 306 Stanaford Road, South Kanawha Street, Rails to Trails
MVA: South Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Alarm: 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 415 Woodlawn Ave., 1207 S. Kanawha St., 110 N. Heber St., 114 Main St.
Trespassing/Group Arrest: 243 S. Heber St.
Destruction of Property: East Beckley Bypass
Traffic Stop: Harper Road
Larceny: 409 Beckley Crossing
Check Welfare: 1729 S. Fayette St., 2400 S. Kanawha St., North Kanawha Street, 138 Ringleben St.
Fraud: 320 City Ave., 306 Stanaford Road
Counterfeit: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive
Court/Eviction Papers Served: Second Street
Mail Run: 501 Neville St.
Follow-up: 114 Williams St.
Suspicious Activity: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 122 Williams St.
Brandishing: 231 Woodlawn Ave.
Business Check: 221 N. Kanawha St.
Found Property: 950 N. Eisenhower Drive, 28 Mallard Court
DVP: South Kanawha Street
Noise Complaint: Reservoir Road, 113 Williams St., 200 Hickory Drive
Animal Call: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive
Threats: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive, 102 Garden Terrace
Unwanted Presence: 234 Eighth St., 104 Morris Ave.
Fight: 108 Crawford St.
Bike Patrol: Rails To Trails
Person Down: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Suspicious Activity: Rhodell, Shady Spring, Soak Creek, Crab Orchard
Larceny: Beckley
MVA: Beckley
Burglary: Ghent, Dry Hill
Panhandling: MacArthur
Disturbance: Beaver, Lanark, Harper Heights (2), Crab Orchard, Coal City, Soak Creek, MacArthur, White Oak
