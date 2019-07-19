The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police

Special Assignment: Pinewood Drive (2), Main Street (3), 400 Stanaford Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Rails to Trails (3), Scott Avenue (2), Temple Street, 1300 S. Eisenhower Drive, Prince Street (3), South Heber Street, Earwood Street (2), Woodlawn Avenue (2), Neville Street, Second Street, South Fayette Street, 1509 S. Kanawha St.

Disturbance: 311 Temple St., 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1939 Harper Road, West Neville Street, 100 Main St.

Juvenile Problems: 501 Neville St. 

Warrant Served: 501 Neville St. 

Assault: 1000 1/2 S. Oakwood Ave. 

Out of Control: 204 Church St. 

DVP: 306 Stanaford Road, South Kanawha Street, Rails to Trails

MVA: South Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Alarm: 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 415 Woodlawn Ave., 1207 S. Kanawha St., 110 N. Heber St., 114 Main St.

Trespassing/Group Arrest: 243 S. Heber St. 

Destruction of Property: East Beckley Bypass

Traffic Stop: Harper Road

Larceny: 409 Beckley Crossing

Check Welfare: 1729 S. Fayette St., 2400 S. Kanawha St., North Kanawha Street, 138 Ringleben St. 

Fraud: 320 City Ave., 306 Stanaford Road

Counterfeit: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive

Court/Eviction Papers Served: Second Street

Mail Run: 501 Neville St. 

Follow-up: 114 Williams St.

Suspicious Activity: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 122 Williams St.

Brandishing: 231 Woodlawn Ave. 

Business Check: 221 N. Kanawha St. 

Found Property: 950 N. Eisenhower Drive, 28 Mallard Court

DVP: South Kanawha Street

Noise Complaint: Reservoir Road, 113 Williams St., 200 Hickory Drive

Animal Call: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive

Threats: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive, 102 Garden Terrace

Unwanted Presence: 234 Eighth St., 104 Morris Ave. 

Fight: 108 Crawford St. 

Bike Patrol: Rails To Trails

Person Down: Robert C. Byrd Drive

 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office 

Suspicious Activity: Rhodell, Shady Spring, Soak Creek, Crab Orchard

Larceny: Beckley

MVA: Beckley

Burglary: Ghent, Dry Hill

Panhandling: MacArthur

Disturbance: Beaver, Lanark, Harper Heights (2), Crab Orchard, Coal City, Soak Creek, MacArthur, White Oak

