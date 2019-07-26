The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Special Assignment: Neville St. (4), 3rd Ave., New River Town Ctr., 2nd St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (2), 2955 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (2), Rails To Trails, S. Heber St., Rails To Trails (2), Temple St.
Head Injury: 300 Block Burgess St.
Harassment: 201 3rd Ave.
Stolen Property: 1405 S. Kanawha St., 201 Hartley Ave., W. Moreland St.
Suspicious Person: Truman Ave., 106 Houston St., E. Beckley Bypass
B&E: 745 S. Kanawha St. , 123 Roosevelt St.
Alarm: 9 Yellowwood Way
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Destruction of Property: 513 Hull St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St.
Civil Matter: 107 Morris Ave.
Attempt to Serve DVP: 4141 Robert C. Byrd Dr., 1200 Airport Rd.
MVA: 700 Johnstown Rd., 1320 N. Eisenhower Dr.
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr.
DUI: Beckley Ave., N. Eisenhower Dr.
Escort: 108 Fairlawn Ave. (2)
Disabled Vehicle: Prince St.
Drug Violation: 212 Beckley Ave.
Animal Call: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr., 202 S. French St.
Stalking: 501 Neville St.
Parking Complaint: 209 Russell St.
Noise Complaint: Reservoir Rd. (11), 204 Lincoln St.
Larceny: 4255 Robert C. Byrd Dr.
K9: S. Eisenhower Dr., S. Eisenhower St.
Intoxicated Person: 129 E. Main St.
Tampering With Mail: 517 Temple St.
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Prowler: Shady Spring
Suspicious Activity: Beaver, Daniels, Bradley
Disturbance: Shady Spring, MacArthur, Sweeneysburg, Soak Creek
Larceny: Harper Heights, Fitzpatrick
Burglary: Glen White