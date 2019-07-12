The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police

Special Assignment: 1405 S. Kanawha St., Hargrove Street, Neville Street (3), City Avenue (2), Harper Road, Earwood Street, 340 Prince St., North Eisenhower Drive (2), South Heber Street (3), Scott Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Wilkes Parkway, Hager Street (2), 510 Ewart Ave., Main Street

Alarm: 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 43 Eagles Road, 401 Grey Flats Road

Prowler: South Pike Street

Check Welfare: 105 Truman Ave., 1732 Harper Road, 1939 Harper Road, 26 Bypass Plaza

Overdose: 103 Earwood St. 

Counterfeit: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Business Check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Follow-Up: 306 Stanaford Road

Larceny: 517 Temple St.

Traffic: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Noise-Loud: 300 Reservoir Road

Drug Violation: Rails to Trails

Stolen Vehicle: 214 Rollingwood Drive

Suspicious Activity: Pinewood Drive, 116 Mankin Ave., Adkins Street

MVA: 4245 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3281 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Animal Call: 122 Bostic Ave.

Radar Patrol: McClure Street

Domestic: 105 Truman Ave., 234 S. Heber St. 

Warrant Served: 1200 Airport Ave.

Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive

K9: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive

 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Larceny: Sullivan, Sophia, Beckley

MVA: MacArthur, Harper Heights, Beaver

Shoplifting: Sophia

B&E: Beckley

Suspicious Activity: Midway, Beckley

Disturbance: Eccles

