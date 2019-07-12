The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Special Assignment: 1405 S. Kanawha St., Hargrove Street, Neville Street (3), City Avenue (2), Harper Road, Earwood Street, 340 Prince St., North Eisenhower Drive (2), South Heber Street (3), Scott Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Wilkes Parkway, Hager Street (2), 510 Ewart Ave., Main Street
Alarm: 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 43 Eagles Road, 401 Grey Flats Road
Prowler: South Pike Street
Check Welfare: 105 Truman Ave., 1732 Harper Road, 1939 Harper Road, 26 Bypass Plaza
Overdose: 103 Earwood St.
Counterfeit: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Business Check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Follow-Up: 306 Stanaford Road
Larceny: 517 Temple St.
Traffic: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Noise-Loud: 300 Reservoir Road
Drug Violation: Rails to Trails
Stolen Vehicle: 214 Rollingwood Drive
Suspicious Activity: Pinewood Drive, 116 Mankin Ave., Adkins Street
MVA: 4245 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3281 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Animal Call: 122 Bostic Ave.
Radar Patrol: McClure Street
Domestic: 105 Truman Ave., 234 S. Heber St.
Warrant Served: 1200 Airport Ave.
Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive
K9: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Larceny: Sullivan, Sophia, Beckley
MVA: MacArthur, Harper Heights, Beaver
Shoplifting: Sophia
B&E: Beckley
Suspicious Activity: Midway, Beckley
Disturbance: Eccles
