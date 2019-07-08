magnifying glass

The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police

Special Assignment: 1920 Harper Road, Appalachian Drive, Burgess Street, (2), Orchard Avenue (2), 315 New Jersey Ave., E Street, Main Street (5), Hylton Lane, Prince Street (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (4), Patch Street (2), Barber Avenue (2), Rails to Trails (5), Paint Street, Nathan Street, Hartley Avenue, Smoot Avenue, Beckwoods Drive (2), Sheridan Avenue, Neville Street, Mcculloch Drive, Mool Avenue, 404 Third Ave., Hargrove Street, East Prince Street, Nebraska Avenue, Leslie C. Gates Place, Temple Street, Russell Street, Johnstown Road, Earwood Street, Central Avenue

Shots Fired: Temple Street

Trespassing: 112 Appalachian Drive (2)

Suspicious Activity: 1004 S. Kanawha St., 302 Ridge Ave., Rails to Trails (2), Earwood Street, Central Avenue, 501 Neville St., Cedar Street, 404 Third Ave.

Alarm: 9 Yellowwood Way, 17 Yellowwood Way, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 110 Beckley Crossing, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 700 S. Oakwood Ave., 707 Johnstown Road, 4006 Robert C. Byrd Drive

DUI: South Kanawha Street, Ritter Drive, Nell Jean Square 

Unwanted Presence: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 204 Hickory Drive, 304 Woodlawn Ave., 624 Neville St.

Fight: 2001 Harper Road, Woodlawn Avenue

Check Welfare: Howe Street, South Heber Street

CPR-Adult: 1939 Harper Road

Disturbance: 222 Main St., 2881 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1000 S. Oakwood Ave., New River Center 

Suicide: 602 Maxwell Hill Road

Traffic Stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Park Avenue

Lost/Missing Property: 214 Rollingwood Drive

Joyriding: 1576 Old Road, Edgewood Drive

Larceny: 103 Myers Ave. 

Arrest: South Fayette Street

Business Check: 404 Third Ave. 

Parking Complaint: 335 N. Vance Drive

Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.   

Domestic: 705 1/2 S. Oakwood Ave. 

Intoxicated Person: 705 1/2 S. Oakwood Ave., F Street, 1909 Harper Road

Panhandling: 110 Harper Park Drive

Threats: 122 Huffman St. 

Escort: 1710 Harper Road

Fireworks Complaint: South Oakwood Avenue

Violation of DVP: 217 Beckley Ave., 2014 Harper Road (2)

Drug Investigation: Central Avenue

K9: Central Avenue

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Suspicious Activity: Prosperity, Oak Grove, Crow, MacArthur, Sprague, Beaver (2), Glen Morgan 

Disturbance: Surveyor, Glen Daniel, Amigo, MacArthur

MVA: Stanaford, Cabell Heights

Burglary: Glen Daniel, Cabell Heights, Stanaford, Crab Orchard (2)

Larceny: Fairdale

B&E: MacArthur

