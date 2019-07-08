The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Special Assignment: 1920 Harper Road, Appalachian Drive, Burgess Street, (2), Orchard Avenue (2), 315 New Jersey Ave., E Street, Main Street (5), Hylton Lane, Prince Street (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (4), Patch Street (2), Barber Avenue (2), Rails to Trails (5), Paint Street, Nathan Street, Hartley Avenue, Smoot Avenue, Beckwoods Drive (2), Sheridan Avenue, Neville Street, Mcculloch Drive, Mool Avenue, 404 Third Ave., Hargrove Street, East Prince Street, Nebraska Avenue, Leslie C. Gates Place, Temple Street, Russell Street, Johnstown Road, Earwood Street, Central Avenue
Shots Fired: Temple Street
Trespassing: 112 Appalachian Drive (2)
Suspicious Activity: 1004 S. Kanawha St., 302 Ridge Ave., Rails to Trails (2), Earwood Street, Central Avenue, 501 Neville St., Cedar Street, 404 Third Ave.
Alarm: 9 Yellowwood Way, 17 Yellowwood Way, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 110 Beckley Crossing, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 700 S. Oakwood Ave., 707 Johnstown Road, 4006 Robert C. Byrd Drive
DUI: South Kanawha Street, Ritter Drive, Nell Jean Square
Unwanted Presence: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 204 Hickory Drive, 304 Woodlawn Ave., 624 Neville St.
Fight: 2001 Harper Road, Woodlawn Avenue
Check Welfare: Howe Street, South Heber Street
CPR-Adult: 1939 Harper Road
Disturbance: 222 Main St., 2881 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1000 S. Oakwood Ave., New River Center
Suicide: 602 Maxwell Hill Road
Traffic Stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Park Avenue
Lost/Missing Property: 214 Rollingwood Drive
Joyriding: 1576 Old Road, Edgewood Drive
Larceny: 103 Myers Ave.
Arrest: South Fayette Street
Business Check: 404 Third Ave.
Parking Complaint: 335 N. Vance Drive
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Domestic: 705 1/2 S. Oakwood Ave.
Intoxicated Person: 705 1/2 S. Oakwood Ave., F Street, 1909 Harper Road
Panhandling: 110 Harper Park Drive
Threats: 122 Huffman St.
Escort: 1710 Harper Road
Fireworks Complaint: South Oakwood Avenue
Violation of DVP: 217 Beckley Ave., 2014 Harper Road (2)
Drug Investigation: Central Avenue
K9: Central Avenue
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Suspicious Activity: Prosperity, Oak Grove, Crow, MacArthur, Sprague, Beaver (2), Glen Morgan
Disturbance: Surveyor, Glen Daniel, Amigo, MacArthur
MVA: Stanaford, Cabell Heights
Burglary: Glen Daniel, Cabell Heights, Stanaford, Crab Orchard (2)
Larceny: Fairdale
B&E: MacArthur
