The following calls were made to police agencies on July 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: 223 S. Heber St., Ewart Avenue
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Bibb Avenue, Ridge Avenue, 1742 Harper Road (C Adam Toney Tires)
Burglary not in progress: Smoot Avenue
Check welfare: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 250 Stanaford Road, 624 Johnstown Road (Manor House Apts.), 200 block Larew Avenue, 600 S. Fayette St. (Salvation Army), 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion), Hargrove Street
Deceased/find body: First Avenue
Destruction of property: Mulberry Street, 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet)
Disturbance: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH), South Kanawha Street, Bostic Avenue
Domestic: 223 S. Heber St., Cranberry Pointe Way
Eloped/walk away: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH)
Fight: 400 block Neville Street
Fireworks: Adkins Street, Combs Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive, Ninth Street/Scott Avenue, 100 block Vine Street
Fraud: Nebraska Avenue
Harassment: Combs Street
Juvenile problems: Church St.
Larceny: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)
Loud music/noise: Mulberry Street
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Mental problem: Frontier Street, South Fayette Street
Motor vehicle accident: 100 block South Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Overdose: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), South Heber Street, Ewart Avenue
Person down: 2966 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Possible DUI: 1983 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General)
Runaway juvenile: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)
Shoplifting: 995 S. Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's Sporting Goods), 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Shots fired: 100 block Bailey Avenue, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue
Special assignment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block Patch Street, 100 block City Avenue, Rails to Trails, 300 block Second Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2)
Stolen property: Sandlewood Drive
Stolen vehicle: 3230 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Greg Lilly Automotive)
Suspicious person: 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Third Avenue/Neville Street, South Fayette Street/Second Street
Threats: South Oakwood Avenue, Antonio Avenue (2), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)
Traffic stop: South Fayette Street/Wright Road, 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe), 400 block Pinewood Drive (2), 500 block Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Holliday Drive, Maxwell Hill Road/Pinewood Drive, 100 block Maxwell Hill Road, 4291 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Cheddars restaurant), 3700 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Johnstown Road, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Johnstown Road
Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD) (2)
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Civil matter: Cool Ridge
Disturbance: Sullivan, Glen Morgan
Larceny: Beckley (2)
Loud music/noise: Daniels
Motor vehicle accident: Bolt, Shady Spring, Piney View, Calloway Heights
Recovered property: Cirtsville
Stolen property: Harper Park, Piney View
Stolen vehicle: Beckley
Suspicious activity: Mount Tabor
Suspicious person: Harper Heights, Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Prosperity
Unwanted person: Beckley, Harper Heights