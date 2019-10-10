The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: 108 Grant St.
Attempt to serve warrant: 112 Mason St.
Burglary alarm: 1252 N. Eisenhower Dr., 129 Main St. (United National Bank)
Burglary in progress: 100 Partridge Lane
Check welfare: 1920 Harper Rd. (IHop), 395 Ewart Ave.
Civil matter: 104 Jerome Van Meter Dr.
Destruction of property: 904 N. Oakwood Ave., 110 S. Meadows St.
Drug violation in progress: 400 Stanaford Rd. (WWHS)
Fight: 128 S. Heber St.
Found property: 306 Stanaford Rd. (Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital), 700 Maxwell Hill Rd. (St. Luke Lutheran Church)
K9 unit: 400 Stanaford Rd. (WWHS)
Larceny: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments, Building G, Apt. 100), 104 Jerome Van Meter Dr.
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Road
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: 101 S. Eisenhower Dr. (FMRS)
Motor vehicle accident: 1800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident (private lot): 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Overdose: Rails to Trails, 310 3rd Ave. (Beckley Fire Department Station 1)
Parking violation: 100 block Beckley Crossing
Reckless driver: 300 block Stanaford Drive
School Zone: 1001 Maxwell Hill Rd.
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Special assignment: 300 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails (3), 3604 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General/Subway), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (4), 100 block Main Street (2), 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Earwood Street (6), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Mool Avenue, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 300 block Neville Street
Stolen vehicle: 304 Reservoir Rd., 269 N. Eisenhower Dr. (One Stop)
Suspicious activity: 210 3rd Ave., 300 block Orchard Avenue
Suspicious person: 503 Neville St. (parking garage), 1800 block Harper Road, 1924 Harper Rd. (Quality Inn)
Suspicious vehicle: 420 S. G St.
Threats: 1401 Hartley Ave. (Apt. A), 2401 S. Kanawha St.
Tobacco violation: 400 Stanaford Rd. (WWHS)
Traffic stop: 100 block Pikeview Drive, 100 block S. Oakwood Avenue, 300 block Prince Street, 200 block S. Kanawha Street, 1346 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Cookout), Harper Road and Harvey Street, 1732 Harper Rd. (Kroger), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 410 New River Dr. (Moose Lodge), New River Drive and Pikeview Drive, 114 New River Town Center (Wasabi Fusion), 200 block New River Drive (Busy Bees), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Sisson Street
Unwanted person: 1710 Harper Rd. (Raleigh General Hospital), 1732 Harper Rd. (Kroger), 105 Sandstone Dr. (The Greenbrier Estate Apartments)
Vandalism/destroy property: 501 Neville St. (BPD)