The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Special Assignment: Harper Road, Appalachian Drive, Orchard Avenue (2), 315 New Jersey Ave., E Street, Main Street (5), Hylton Lane, Prince Street (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (4), Patch Street (2), Barber Avenue (2), Rails to Trails (5), Paint Street, Hartley Avenue, Smoot Avenue, Beckwoods Drive (2), Neville Street, Mool Avenue, Hargrove Street, Leslie C. Gates Place, Temple Street
Check Welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive, N. Forest Road
Driving Under the Influence: Crescent Road, Neville Street
Noise Complaint: 300 Reservoir Road
Trespassing: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Alarm: Grey Flats Road, Timber Ridge Drive, S. Oakwood Ave.
Shots Fired: Springdale Avenue
Animal Call: Harper Road
Domestic: Hager St., 1710 Harper Road
Motor Vehicle Accident: Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), North Eisenhower Drive, Beckley Crossing, Beckley Plaza
Disturbance: South Heber Street, Woodlawn Avenue,
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Suspicious Activity: South Kanawha Street (2), McCulluch Drive, South Heber Street (2), South Oakwood Avenue, Lincoln Street
Disabled Vehicle: Harper Road
Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1881 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Foot Patrol: Main Street (2)
Larceny: S. Fayette St.
Drug Violation: S. Heber St., S. Eisenhower Drive
Business Check: 801 S. Kanawha St.
Runaway Juvenile: 1710 Harper Road
Panhandling: 1346 N. Eisenhower Drive
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Disabled Vehicle: Beaver, Beckley
Fraud: Beaver, Arnett
MVA: Bradley, Beaver, Mabscott, Shady Spring
Check Welfare: Cool Ridge, Dameron, Crab Orchard, Beaver
Larceny: Stanaford, Coal City, Daniels
Reckless Driver: Bradley (2)
Extra Patrol: Bradley, Midway, Sullivan
Suspicious Activity: Sullivan, Sprague,Coal City
Disturbance: Shady Spring, Coal City, Lanark, Mabscott
