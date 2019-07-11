magnifying glass

The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police

Special Assignment: Harper Road, Appalachian Drive, Orchard Avenue (2), 315 New Jersey Ave., E Street, Main Street (5), Hylton Lane, Prince Street (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (4), Patch Street (2), Barber Avenue (2), Rails to Trails (5), Paint Street, Hartley Avenue, Smoot Avenue, Beckwoods Drive (2), Neville Street, Mool Avenue, Hargrove Street, Leslie C. Gates Place, Temple Street

Check Welfare:  Robert C. Byrd Drive, N. Forest Road

Driving Under the Influence: Crescent Road, Neville Street

Noise Complaint: 300 Reservoir Road

Trespassing: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Alarm: Grey Flats Road, Timber Ridge Drive, S. Oakwood Ave.

Shots Fired: Springdale Avenue

Animal Call: Harper Road

Domestic: Hager St., 1710 Harper Road

Motor Vehicle Accident: Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), North Eisenhower Drive, Beckley Crossing, Beckley Plaza

Disturbance: South Heber Street, Woodlawn Avenue,

Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.

Suspicious Activity: South Kanawha Street (2), McCulluch Drive, South Heber Street (2), South Oakwood Avenue, Lincoln Street

Disabled Vehicle: Harper Road

Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1881 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Foot Patrol: Main Street (2)

Larceny: S. Fayette St.

Drug Violation: S. Heber St., S. Eisenhower Drive

Business Check: 801 S. Kanawha St.

Runaway Juvenile: 1710 Harper Road

Panhandling: 1346 N. Eisenhower Drive 

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Disabled Vehicle: Beaver, Beckley

Fraud: Beaver, Arnett

MVA: Bradley, Beaver, Mabscott, Shady Spring

Check Welfare: Cool Ridge, Dameron, Crab Orchard, Beaver

Larceny: Stanaford, Coal City, Daniels

Reckless Driver: Bradley (2)

Extra Patrol: Bradley, Midway, Sullivan

Suspicious Activity: Sullivan, Sprague,Coal City

Disturbance: Shady Spring, Coal City, Lanark, Mabscott 

Kabrea James

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags