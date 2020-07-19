The following calls were made to police agencies on July 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Hargrove Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD) (2)

Burglar alarm: Booth Avenue, Bypass Plaza, Curtis Avenue, Larew Avenue, Ridge Avenue, 2987 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Eppy's Drug pharmacy)

Check welfare: 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), South Eisenhower Drive, South Kanawha Street/Church Street

Civil assist: South Eisenhower Drive

Civil matter: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Disturbance: Hargrove Street, Harper Road

Domestic: Ewart Avenue

Drug investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Drug violation in progress: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Fireworks complaint: Simpkins Street

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street

Harassing phone call: Grove Avenue

Loud music/noise: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Robert C. Byrd Drivve

Open door/window: Ford Street

Reckless driver: 2100 block Ritter Drive

Shots fired: 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue

Special assignment: 500 block South Fayette Street, Harper Road, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block Johnstown Road, Rails to Trails, 200 block Woodcrest Drive

Traffic stop: Beaver Avenue/South Kanawha Street, 300 block Ewart Avenue, Harper Road/Hickory Drive, 600 block Johnstown Road, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreen's)

Unwanted person: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Disturbance: Glen Daniel (2), Mount Tabor, Prosperity

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Crab Orchard, Fairdale, MacArthur, Naoma, Piney View

Shoplifting: Bradley

Suspicious activity: Calloway Heights, MacArthur, Piney View

Suspicious person: Beckley

