The following calls were made to police agencies on July 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Hargrove Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD) (2)
Burglar alarm: Booth Avenue, Bypass Plaza, Curtis Avenue, Larew Avenue, Ridge Avenue, 2987 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Eppy's Drug pharmacy)
Check welfare: 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), South Eisenhower Drive, South Kanawha Street/Church Street
Civil assist: South Eisenhower Drive
Civil matter: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Disturbance: Hargrove Street, Harper Road
Domestic: Ewart Avenue
Drug investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Drug violation in progress: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Fireworks complaint: Simpkins Street
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Harassing phone call: Grove Avenue
Loud music/noise: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Robert C. Byrd Drivve
Open door/window: Ford Street
Reckless driver: 2100 block Ritter Drive
Shots fired: 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue
Special assignment: 500 block South Fayette Street, Harper Road, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block Johnstown Road, Rails to Trails, 200 block Woodcrest Drive
Traffic stop: Beaver Avenue/South Kanawha Street, 300 block Ewart Avenue, Harper Road/Hickory Drive, 600 block Johnstown Road, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreen's)
Unwanted person: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Disturbance: Glen Daniel (2), Mount Tabor, Prosperity
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Crab Orchard, Fairdale, MacArthur, Naoma, Piney View
Shoplifting: Bradley
Suspicious activity: Calloway Heights, MacArthur, Piney View
Suspicious person: Beckley