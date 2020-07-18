The following calls were made to police agencies on July 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Animal call: Neville Street (Beckley PD)

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Main Street

Attempt to serve warrant: Millrich Avenue

Breaking and entering in progress: City Avenue

Burglar alarm: South Kanawha Street (Black Knight municipal park), Maxwell Hill Road

Check welfare: Ewart Avenue, Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments), Klaus Street, Maplewood Lane, Pinecrest Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Civil matter: E Street, Florida Avenue

Disturbance: South Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Truman Avenue

Domestic: East C Street

Drug violation in progress: Neville Street

Fight: North Eisenhower Drive (City National Bank)

Fireworks complaint: Combs Street, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, Highland Street, Neville Street (Beckley PD), Ridgecrest Avenue, Truman Avenue

Foot patrol: Neville Street

Harassing phone call: Buckland Street

Intoxicated person: Harper Road

Juvenile problems: Scott Avenue

Larceny: South Fayette Street

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley PD)

Mental problem: South Eisenhower Drive (Little General), Klaus Street

Motor vehicle accident: Manor Drive, Maxwell Hill Road

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: new Beckley fire station

Open container: Rails to Trails

Panic/hold alarm: Cross Street

Residence check: Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Shoplifting: Nell Jean Square (Smoker Friendly)

Special assignment: Barber Avenue, Brooks Street, Earwood Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Hartley Avenue, South Heber Street, Neville Street, Orchard Avenue (2), Plumley Avenue, Rails to Trails (3), Scott Avenue, Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)

Suspicious activity: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Chase Bank)

Suspicious person: Neville Street, Neville Street/Second Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road

Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive (KFC), Third Avenue (Little General) (2)

Unwanted person: Stansbury Street

Vagrant: Temple Street

Vehicle disabled: Rural Acres Drive

Warrant served: Adkins Street, South Kanawha Street, Northwestern Avenue/Harper Road

--------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Cool Ridge

Civil matter: Beckley, Bradley, Colcord, Naoma

Custody complaint: Stanaford

Disturbance: Beaver, Bradley (2), Dry Hill, Flat Top, MacArthur, Sandlick, Stanaford

Larceny: Harper Heights (2)

Motor vehicle accident: Crab Orchard, Daniels, Fairdale, Glen Daniel (3)

Motorcycle complaint: Beckley

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Stolen property: Bradley

Suspicious activity: Shady Spring

Suspicious person: Dameron, Pemberton

Suspicious vehicle: Dry Creek

Unwanted person: Ghent

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags