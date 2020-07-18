The following calls were made to police agencies on July 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Animal call: Neville Street (Beckley PD)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Main Street
Attempt to serve warrant: Millrich Avenue
Breaking and entering in progress: City Avenue
Burglar alarm: South Kanawha Street (Black Knight municipal park), Maxwell Hill Road
Check welfare: Ewart Avenue, Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments), Klaus Street, Maplewood Lane, Pinecrest Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Civil matter: E Street, Florida Avenue
Disturbance: South Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Truman Avenue
Domestic: East C Street
Drug violation in progress: Neville Street
Fight: North Eisenhower Drive (City National Bank)
Fireworks complaint: Combs Street, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, Highland Street, Neville Street (Beckley PD), Ridgecrest Avenue, Truman Avenue
Foot patrol: Neville Street
Harassing phone call: Buckland Street
Intoxicated person: Harper Road
Juvenile problems: Scott Avenue
Larceny: South Fayette Street
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley PD)
Mental problem: South Eisenhower Drive (Little General), Klaus Street
Motor vehicle accident: Manor Drive, Maxwell Hill Road
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: new Beckley fire station
Open container: Rails to Trails
Panic/hold alarm: Cross Street
Residence check: Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Shoplifting: Nell Jean Square (Smoker Friendly)
Special assignment: Barber Avenue, Brooks Street, Earwood Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Hartley Avenue, South Heber Street, Neville Street, Orchard Avenue (2), Plumley Avenue, Rails to Trails (3), Scott Avenue, Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Suspicious activity: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Chase Bank)
Suspicious person: Neville Street, Neville Street/Second Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive (KFC), Third Avenue (Little General) (2)
Unwanted person: Stansbury Street
Vagrant: Temple Street
Vehicle disabled: Rural Acres Drive
Warrant served: Adkins Street, South Kanawha Street, Northwestern Avenue/Harper Road
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Cool Ridge
Civil matter: Beckley, Bradley, Colcord, Naoma
Custody complaint: Stanaford
Disturbance: Beaver, Bradley (2), Dry Hill, Flat Top, MacArthur, Sandlick, Stanaford
Larceny: Harper Heights (2)
Motor vehicle accident: Crab Orchard, Daniels, Fairdale, Glen Daniel (3)
Motorcycle complaint: Beckley
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Stolen property: Bradley
Suspicious activity: Shady Spring
Suspicious person: Dameron, Pemberton
Suspicious vehicle: Dry Creek
Unwanted person: Ghent