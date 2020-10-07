New Greenbrier Sheriff's deputy takes oath

LEWISBURG — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new law enforcement officer last month with the swearing-in of Deputy Justin Scott Deeds by Chief Circuit Judge Jennifer P. Dent.
The ceremony took place Sept. 23, one day after Greenbrier County Commissioners unanimously approved Sheriff Bruce Sloan’s recommendation to hire Deeds.
“Justin is certainly a welcome addition to our ranks,” Sloan said in a press release. “Although he will not be working independently until completion of his academy training and field training probationary period, he is going to be a tremendous asset to our department and the county.”
Deeds spoke of his ongoing commitment to public service.
“My life of dedication to public service began when I became a member of the Frankford Volunteer Fire Department, and this step is another progression in my commitment to public service,” he said in the press release.
Sloan told county commissioners at their Sept. 22 meeting the Sheriff’s Office also looks forward to welcoming back Cpl. Billy Mitchell this month, following a year-long military deployment in Syria.
The sheriff said he anticipates hiring additional personnel to fill two other vacancies this month, if all goes as planned.
