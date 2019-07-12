Several people were arrested after numerous controlled drug purchases in Fayette County over the past couple of weeks.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the following individuals were arrested:
• Michelle Short of Robson on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance
• Tia Bolen of Oak Hill on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony
• Dennis Burdette of Oak Hill on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony
• Tiffany Pauley of Kimberly on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance
• Garret Danberry of Cannelton on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance
All of these subjects have been arraigned by the Fayette County Magistrate's Office and are currently awaiting court proceedings.
The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force has been conducting controlled drug purchases in Fayette County as part of a narcotics investigation.
