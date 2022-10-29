A state delegate may be in more hot water as a Beckley attorney who went public this week with a client’s allegations of sexual harassment and quid pro quo by Austin Haynes said more women are coming forward, alleging similar circumstances.
In the midst of early voting in West Virginia’s general election, attorney Stephen New said it was the decision of his client to go public with the allegations against Haynes, a first-term Republican running for re-election for West Virginia House District 50 in Fayette County.
“It was important to her as both a Republican and a person who is interested in how our government functions that other constituents, other voters, know the type of person he is,” New said. “It was important to my client that the voting public in Fayette County knows what he had done.”
Citing text messages from his client, New said Haynes reached out to his client, who at the time was working as an unpaid citizen lobbyist for a bill regarding the recognition of Native American tribes.
“Haynes came into possession of her cell number and began texting (her),” he said. “And then as the texts show, at some point, while he was working as a legislator, turned those conversations to a sexual type conversation mentioning masturbating, looking at her pictures, and then most disturbingly turned the conversation toward quid pro quo, sexual favors in exchange for favorable action on the bill that she was working on.”
While New would not confirm the date the text messages were sent, he confirmed that the bill his client was lobbying for appeared in the Legislature’s 2022 general session.
House Bill 4392, which involved the creation of the West Virginia Native American Tribes Unique Recognition, Authentication and Listing Act, was introduced on Jan. 25.
Haynes is listed as the bill’s lead sponsor, according to the West Virginia Legislature’s website. The bill was sent to the House Government Organization committee on the day it was introduced. The bill never made it out of the committee.
Since Monday when the allegations were made public, New said he has heard from other individuals who had similar dealings with Haynes.
“Since news of this broke ... there have been additional people come forward with similar allegations,” he said.
New said this further supports the claims already being made.
“What I have found is, this firm, over the past four to five years, has done a significant amount of work on sexual assault, sexual harassment type claims,” he said. “What we have always found is that the more people there are that come forward and say ‘This has happened,’ it's less of a ‘he said, she said’ situation.
“And in this instance, we have actual texts. So this isn't a ‘he said, she said,’ but when you have additional people come forward, it just further supports that this is a guy who has real problems and is unfit to serve in public office.”
New said he has yet to make a determination whether he will file a civil claim in circuit or federal court though he has already filed a “notice of claim” with the state, the state’s attorney general’s office and the state’s insurance carrier. He added that Haynes has also been notified.
“I think that we would be fine to file it in Kanawha County Circuit Court or we may file it in federal court as a civil rights case as well as a human rights, sexual harassment case,” New said.
If filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court, New said it would fall under the West Virginia Human Rights Act as sexual harassment and gender discrimination.
The Register-Herald reached out to Haynes for comment but did not receive any response.
Haynes' Democrat opponent in the general election, David “Elliott” Pritt, released the following statement regarding the allegations:
“The allegations against my opponent are concerning. I do not condone any individual using their position as leverage for quid-pro-quo arrangements. I have committed myself to the people of Fayette County, and I intend to continue my campaign of talking with voters every day and earning their trust and support. When elected, I will remain committed to representing all people in the 50th Delegate District of Fayette County and the good people of the state of West Virginia.”
With early voting already underway, Fayette County Clerk Michelle Holly said Haynes remains on the ballot.
“Those things are for the voters to decide,” Holly said. “The only way he could be removed from the ballot is by an order of a circuit judge. Someone would have to file a suit to have his name removed and at this point it's very unlikely that a judge would even hear that case because it's such a late date.”
Early voting in all 55 counties in West Virginia continues until Nov. 5. The general election takes place on Nov. 8.
