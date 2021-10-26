A domestic disturbance call resulted in a drug bust Monday for the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon arrival at the residence in the 200 block of Hoist Road in Stanaford for a domestic disturbance, deputies opted to do a more extensive search of the home after they noticed dried marijuana plants outside of the residence, according to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Deputies then called Sgt. William Acord with the Beckley, Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes taskforce who obtained a search warrant for the home.
After executing the search warrant officers found 872 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of heroin, six grams of cocaine, 114 hydrocodone pills and $900, according to a post from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
As a result, Artie Ray Warwick Jr., 52, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony, as well as domestic battery and fleeing from an officer, which are both misdemeanors, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail website.
Warwick was booked into the Southern Regional Jail at 3:40 p.m. Monday. The West Virginia Regional Jail website lists his bond for the misdemeanor charges as $7,500 and the bond for the felony charge as $20,000.