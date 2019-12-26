A 24-year-old Beckley man who pled guilty to violently shaking and throwing his 3-month-old son on the ground in January was sentenced to spend four to 20 years in prison and must register on a child abuse registry once he is released, Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich ruled recently.
The baby suffered a head injury, broken ribs on both sides, and a broken lower left leg on Jan. 19 when Michael Chase Burgess shook the baby violently and threw him on the floor, according to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller.
According to Keller, the baby was born in October 2018. He was crying on Jan. 19, and the crying frustrated Burgess. He picked up the little boy, and slammed him on the floor, banging his head, the child’s mother, 23-year-old Allyson Faye Herron, told police.
Herron said she also saw Burgess shake the baby.
The two made a video of the baby after he was on the floor, moments after Burgess threw him, said Keller.
“They videoed the baby on the floor before they ever brought him to the hospital, and videoed the baby laying on the floor, having seizures,” said the prosecutor. “They were making a video on their phone of this little baby lying there having a seizure.”
Burgess said the video was made because he had “had problems” with Child Protectives Services, according to Keller.
CPS had been notified, prior to the attack, that the baby was at risk.
Both Burgess and Herron initially lied to Charleston doctors about how the baby had sustained injuries, potentially slowing health care delivery for the child, said Keller.
Burgess plead guilty on Oct. 18 to a count of child abuse causing seriously bodily injury and to malicious assault.
On Friday, Dimlich sentenced Burgess to a serve one to 10 years in prison for the count of child abuse and to serve two to 10 years on the count of malicious assault. Both sentences must be served consecutively.
Dimlich also ordered Burgess to be intensely supervised for 50 years if he is released on parole and to register on a child abuse offender website.
Keller said she had met the baby, who is recovering but has serious setbacks due to the injuries he had received at age three months.
“He’s a beautiful little boy,” said Keller.
Dimlich’s attorney said the defendant had nothing to say to the court.
Keller said in October that legislators should increase sentencing guidelines for those who harm a child.
The baby’s mother, Herron, will be sentenced in February for her role in the abuse, added Keller.
Herron pleaded guilty Thursday morning to gross child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death and giving false information to medical authorities, both felonies.
At her hearing, Keller told the court that Herron had ordered Burgess to pick up the baby after Burgess had thrown him on the floor.
Herron admitted that she and Burgess took the baby to the hospital and lied about the baby’s injuries.