Man stopped at airport with 2 guns, ammo

charleston — A Kanawha County man was cited by police after he was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Yeager Airport on Thanksgiving, when they detected two handguns in his backpack at the security checkpoint.
According to a press release by the Office of Public Affairs for the Transportation Security Administration, the man, a resident of Sissonville, had a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 13 bullets and a .45 caliber handgun that had seven loose bullets with it.
TSA officials notified the Yeager Airport Police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the guns and ammunition and detained the man for questioning prior to citing him on weapons charges.
It marked the sixth and seventh guns stopped by TSA at the checkpoint so far this year, surpassing the number caught in 2018. Last year TSA officers detected six guns at the checkpoint.