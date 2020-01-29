A Detroit-area man was sentenced to federal prison on Monday for aiding and abetting the distribution of oxymorphone.
D’Andre Lee Mathis, 29, of Mount Clemons, Mich., was sentenced to 63 months in prison and a three year term of supervised release.
Mathis previously admitted that on June 9, 2017, he distributed three oxymorphone pills to a confidential informant in Alderson after his co-defendant, Cody Reed Godfrey, helped set up the deal. Mathis admitted that he was responsible for distributing, or possessing with intent to distribute, dozens of oxymorphone pills in Greenbrier County. Godfrey was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in the scheme.