Man convicted of robbery asks judge for lighter sentence

Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich on Thursday declined to issue an immediate ruling on a 26-year-old's request to reconsider a 50-year sentence handed down in February.
James Gavin Lowe Jr. previously pleaded guilty in December to nearly four dozen charges, including 41 felony counts of fraud with and access device and three counts of first-degree robbery.
Lowe, along with co-defendant Zachery Alexander Cernuto, targeted women, many of them elderly, at retail parking lots in Raleigh County during a month-long crime spree in 2017.
One defendant would drive beside a female victim, while the other would grab the victim's purse. The driver would accelerate, often resulting in the women being dragged across parking lots.
One 86-year-old victim sustained serious injuries after she refused to give up her property and was dragged 15 feet, police had reported.
Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller said that victim had died Aug. 1 of causes unrelated to the robbery and that Lowe and Cernuto should feel relieved that she did not die from her injuries.
Cernuto was charged with similar crimes in South Carolina. Prior to the robbery charges, Lowe had no criminal history.
On Thursday, defense attorney John Wooton said that Cernuto, whose role in the robberies was more significant, ended up with a lighter sentence than Lowe, who was sentenced first in the high-profile case. Wooton said that when the pair were apprehended by police, Cernuto ran while Lowe "couldn't confess fast enough," readily admitting to his role in the robberies.
"Mr. Lowe really should be treated significantly different than Mr. Cernuto," Wooton said.
He told the court that Cernuto, who was sentenced in May to a 50-year prison term, had exercised greater control and played a more dominant role in the string of robberies.
Wooton asked Dimlich Thursday under a "Rule 35" motion to "correct" Lowe's sentencing by reducing a 25-year sentence on a single victim's charge to 20 years and to allowing sentences for the remainder of the crimes to be serve concurrently.
The judge noted that if Wooton's request were granted, Lowe would be eligible for parole between two and five years and the sentence would be "killed" at 10 years, but Wooton suggested that the request would not likely impact Lowe's parole date.
Susan Lowe, Lowe's mother, read to the court a statement she had prepared on Wednesday night, after acknowledging that she knew she could be cross-examined by the prosecutor.
"James and our family are sorry for what happened to the ladies and their families," she said. "This has been heartbreaking — and humiliating for us, as well."
Susan said that Lowe worked as a teenager and that he had developed a drug addiction after falling as a high school graduate and undergoing two surgeries, leading him on a downward spiral that included the robberies. She asked Dimlich to consider reducing her son's sentence, pointing out that some defendants with murder convictions have been given lighter sentences than Lowe.
"I'm asking you to please give my son a chance," she said, adding, "I just want to be able to see my son become the man God intended him to be."
Keller did not cross-examine the defendant's mother.
Keller told Dimlich that Lowe had come from a "working" family where he was taught morals, giving him a more secure background than some who commit crimes.
She said that Motion 35 does not allow for consideration of another defendant's (Cernuto's) sentence when issuing a sentence for a second defendant (Lowe). She said an attack based on disproportionate sentencing, raises a question about the validity of the sentence. She said that sort of argument may only be appealed to the State Supreme Court, which attorneys for Lowe have not done.
Keller added that, under the current sentence, Lowe is eligible for parole at 10 years.
"The court conducted a very lengthy and thorough sentencing hearing," she said.
Representatives of law enforcement agencies sat behind the prosecutor's table to represent their support of the 50-year sentence.
At Lowe's sentencing hearing in February, one victim testified that she could no longer return to Walmart, where the pair had stolen her purse.
"I don't know what you did with my life," she said. "It's laying in a ditch somewhere.
"These were violent, targeted attacks on women," she added. "The community needs to know this is not OK."
Both sides of the courtroom gallery were filled by those either showing support for Lowe or showing support for those who had been targets of the crime.
Dimlich noted that victims and their families had asked for a life sentence at Lowe's sentencing hearing and that state guidelines did not allow him to impose that sentence.
"I'm in the middle," he said, adding that he would appear to be a "hang man" to the defendant's family or "weak" to the victims.
He said he would review legal arguments and issue a decision at a later date.