Deputies on Monday arrested a Mount Hope suspect on charges that he had strangled, battered and bitten a woman, Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley reported.
The sheriff said that the suspect, Walter A. Fitzwater, unsuccessfully tried to jump out of a window and then fled to a basement when deputies showed up to arrest him.
Fridley said that, prior to the Monday arrest, emergency medical crews had responded to a call in Mount Hope. When they arrived, Fitzwater confronted them on the property, they said. Fayette Sheriff’s deputies then came to the house and told Fitzwater to bring out the patient so that they could speak with her.
Fitzwater reportedly called out to a woman inside the house in a “verbally abusive fashion,” according to a press release.
Medics drove the patient to a hospital for treatment, where she reportedly told deputies that Fitzwater had battered her, bitten her on the torso, choked her and physically restrained her, preventing her from fleeing for safety.
Fayette Magistrate Court issued warrants for Fitzwater’s arrest, and someone tipped off police to Fitzwater’s whereabouts on Monday.
When deputies showed up, Fridley said, Fitzwater unsuccessfully tried to jump out of a window.
“He then retreated back into the home and hid in the basement,” said the sheriff.
When deputies closed in, Fitzwater allegedly started to batter them, which resulted in additional criminal charges.
He was charged with strangulation, unlawful restraint and domestic battery, plus additional charges of battery on a law enforcement officer (two counts) and obstruction.
Strangulation has been a felony in the state since 2016. Joyce Yadlosky, team coordinator for the West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, told state lawmakers then that those who strangle another person are, statistically, seven times more likely to kill the victim.
Fridley asked those with information to call Fayette Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, visit the Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or call Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP.