Man charged with felony terrorist threat in Raleigh County

A man is facing several charges after a disturbance at a local church on Wednesday.
According to a criminal complaint, Max Devilbiss, 40, of Daniels, allegedly entered Family Worship Center in Beckley and made threats to kill several members of the church. Witnesses stated that Devilbiss struck a wall as he exited the church.
Once Devilbiss was outside, he allegedly continued to make threats and stated that he was going to “kill everyone.”
According to the complaint, Devilbiss then got into his vehicle with a female and two children and fled the scene. Witnesses also stated he seemed to be under the influence of drugs.
Devilbiss was charged with felony threat of a terrorist act and misdemeanor charges of disturbance of religious worship and battery.
He is being held at Southern Regional Jail.
Kabrea James