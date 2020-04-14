Man charged with DUI causing death after interstate accident

A Summers County man passed away late Monday as a result of a vehicle crash on Interstate 64 near mile marker 125 with a driver who was later charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency responders approached the scene where two vehicles were on fire. Occupants in one vehicle, including Nicholas Farthing, of Cool Ridge, were able to exit the vehicle, but the occupant of the other vehicle, identified as Kenneth Isaiah Brown, of Hinton, was not able to exit and was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the RCSO, it was noticeable Farthing had been speeding and was impaired. He was arrested and charged with a DUI causing death.
Other departments including Ghent Fire Department, Mabscott Fire Department, Ghent Fire Department and Jan-Care EMS also responded to the scene.
Brown was a Summers County High School graduate, who played basketball and football. He graduated in 2014.
He recently became a writer for “Voice of Morgantown,” a website for people to talk about all things relating to West Virginia University sports. Brown was the newest writer for the website where he had the chance to talk about a team he loved — the Mountaineers.
Clark Johnson, a writer for the website, went online early Tuesday morning to offer his condolences.
“Isaiah had a genuine love for people that shined bright. His presence always brightened the mood of everyone he was around, and his friendly smile could turn the worst days into the best,” Johnson said. “We ask that you pray for God’s comfort on the family and close friends of Isaiah. We can’t wait to talk sports with you again one day.”
Johnson wasn’t the only one to take to social media Tuesday expressing love for Brown. Several of his friends and family used online platforms to talk about the type of person he was.
Eric Lindsey, another Summers County graduate, took to his Facebook page saying he’s shed many tears over Brown’s passing. He said he’s been trying to find the words to express how much he cared for Brown, whom he referred to as his brother.
“I know at the end of the day, there’s no way I can put into words the bond you and I shared from 7th grade when I moved here and you were my only friend,” Lindsey said in a tribute to Brown. “To the countless arguments in the weight room or sprints or hikes or anything, everything we did was a competition.
“You brought me through some terrible times, you showed me the brighter things in life,” he continued.
Many referred to Brown as one of the most genuine friends they had ever had. Andrea Shaver, of Virginia, expressed in a tribute to Brown his loss of life left her heartbroken.
“I’m confused, angry, but above all else, just sad,” Shaver said. “I wish I could bring you back, life is never going to be the same without you.”
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and the State Police are still investigating the car crash.