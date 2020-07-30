Beckley Police Department officers captured a 30-year-old man who allegedly struck a police officer with an all-terrain vehicle on Nebraska Street Tuesday night, BPD Lt. David Allard reported Thursday.
BPD Cpl. Neal Smith was patrolling the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and Sour Street in East Beckley on Tuesday night around 10:40 p.m. when he saw an apparent hand-to-hand drug transaction, Allard reported in a press release.
Allard said one of the parties was a "male wearing an ATV helmet" and the second party was an "individual in a dark-colored passenger car."
Police later identified the ATV driver as Darrius Jamal Cook of Sour Street.
According to the release, Cpl. Smith stopped at the intersection and exited his vehicle to confront Cook and the second, unidentified individual.
Upon approach, the suspect "male immediately started his (ATV)," the press release states. "Cpl. Smith attempted to physically restrain him, but the male rapidly accelerated the ATV.
"Cpl. Smith was struck by the fleeing vehicle, causing significant injury to his lower extremities."
Allard stated that Cook fled the area on the ATV, without rendering aid to Smith. He later wrecked on the Rails to Trails.
The passenger car driver also left the intersection and did not stop to help the injured victim.
Smith was transported by ambulance to Raleigh General Hospital. Allard said he was treated and released but the extent of his injuries is still being evaluated.
Cook was apprehended after a traffic stop and foot pursuit in Beaver, said Allard.
He was taken to Southern Region Jail at around 4 a.m. Thursday, under a $100,000 bond.
West Virginia State Police, Raleigh County Sheriff's Office and US Marshal Service agents assisted BPD.
Cook was charged with malicious assault on a police officer, fleeing from an officer resulting injury and feeling an officer, in connection with the incident.