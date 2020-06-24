A Lewisburg man who was allegedly stabbed by his housemate Tuesday evening later was flown to a Charleston area medical facility with life-threatening injuries, according to a police press release.
Dispatched to a reported stabbing at 343 Hilltop Drive at 6:28 p.m., Lewisburg Deputy Police Chief J.A. Vance discovered one of the home’s residents, Roy Warning, curled in a fetal position, moaning, in the floor of an upstairs bedroom, according to a complaint filed in the Greenbrier County Magistrate Clerk’s office. Warning had what appeared to be a stab wound in the center of his chest.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Lewisburg Patrolman Jordan A. Clendenen against the alleged assailant, Logan Henry Friedman, 26, also of 343 Hilltop Drive, Vance and Police Chief C.J. Teubert rendered first aid to Warning until EMS personnel arrived to transport the man to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.
Having obtained Friedman’s name from Warning and another occupant of the house, Lewisburg officers shared the information, along with the name of Friedman’s girlfriend, to other law enforcement agencies in the area.
Friedman and his girlfriend, Chloe Meadows, were detained by Ronceverte Police Sgt. R.R. Alkire II following a traffic stop about 30 minutes later. The two were in Meadows’ Subaru at the time they were apprehended.
Both Friedman and Meadows had suffered lacerations and were blood-stained when they were taken into custody, according to Clendenen’s statement.
Friedman told police he and Warning had been fighting for several hours before the stabbing occurred, the criminal complaint continued. The cause of the altercation was a dispute over money and drugs, the complaint indicated.
Upon searching Meadows’ vehicle, officers discovered a knife with a blade approximately 3.5 inches long, an aluminum baseball bat and a pair of shoes, all of which had blood on them.
In addition to the Ronceverte P.D., the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the initial investigation.
Friedman was charged with malicious assault and is lodged at the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond, set by Greenbrier Magistrate Kimberly Johnson.
After his transport from GVMC to a Charleston area trauma center, Warning’s current medical condition is unknown.
The investigation into the altercation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lewisburg Police Department at 304-645-1626.
