The Lewisburg Police Department’s investigation of a Sept. 2 pawn shop burglary led to the arrest in Oklahoma of a couple suspected in a multi-state crime spree.
Suspects who were ultimately identified as Jacob Wayne Welch, 29, and Krystal Marie Magee, 34, of Lincoln Parish, Louisiana, were captured on video during the burglary at Frank’s Gun and Pawn in Lewisburg, according to a press release issued by Police Chief Chris Teubert. Several firearms were stolen from the establishment, Teubert said.
Lewisburg officers worked in conjunction with the West Monroe and Ruston PDs in Louisiana and the Greensboro (North Carolina) PD in determining the same two people were also wanted in connection with other alleged crimes across several states.
The Lewisburg PD coordinated with authorities in Louisiana and with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Southern West Virginia C.U.F.F.E.D. fugitive task force to locate and arrest Welch and Magee in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Sept. 6. According to Teubert, the two were still in possession of some of the firearms that had been stolen from the West Virginia pawn shop.
Welch and Magee are being held without bond in Oklahoma on warrants from Greenbrier County, as well as Lincoln Parish, Lousiana. They have also been charged with “numerous crimes” related to their arrest in Tulsa, Teubert said.
The U.S. Attorney’s office and ATF also are involved in the ongoing investigation. Further charges are pending, Teubert said.
